A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
The Guest Councilmember for June will be Phil Trimble.
G. Public Hearing
During this public hearing, individuals may make comments by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing to review the application for a State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan to finance the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 project, the contents of an environmental information document and the City’s project plan.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 21-90, approving the Iowa State Revolving Fund Environmental Information document for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 project.
2. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing for the Cedar Lane Culvert Replacements project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimated Construction Cost.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 21-91, approving Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimated Construction Cost of $318,068.50 for the Cedar Lane Culvert Replacements project.
2a. Resolution 21-92, a Resolution awarding Contract for the Cedar Lane Culvert Replacements project.
H. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five
minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be
addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
I. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Approve the purchase of three (3) traffic signal vehicle detection cameras from General Traffic Controls of Spencer, Iowa for the quoted price of $57,768.00.
2. Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the Public Services Center- North Addition 2021 for the amount of $2,625.30.
3. Pay Request from Chosen Valley Testing, Inc. for the Public Services Center North Addition for the amount of $4,464.00.
4. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the Traffic Study 2020 for the amount of $27,680.00.
5. Pay Request from Mayers Digging Co. for the Airport Obstruction Project for the amount of $5,000.00.
6. Pay Request from Cardinal Construction for the Cedar River Park Phase 2 for the amount of $402,195.87.
7. Pay Request from Hall & Hall Engineers, Inc. for the Youth Ballfields 2019 (Cedar River Park) for the amount of $10,317.16.
8. Pay Request from Gridor Construction, Inc. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $247,000.00.
9. Cigarette/Tobacco/Nicotine/Vapor Permit for:
Casey’s General Store #1649 & #3763
Fareway Stores, Inc. #561
Hy-Vee
Kwik Star #286, #707 & #752
Liquor & Tobacco Outlet
Walgreens
Wal-Mart
J. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 21-93, a Resolution accepting the Project #2 of the Waverly CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Program as complete and approving final pay request.
2. Resolution 21-94, a Resolution accepting the Project #4 of the Waverly CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Program as complete and approving final pay request.
3. Resolution 21-95, a Resolution directing sale of $2,530,000 (subject to adjustment per terms of offering) General Obligation Bonds, Series 2021.
4. Resolution 21-96, a Resolution approving and authorizing a form of Loan and Disbursement Agreement by and between the City of Waverly, Iowa, and the Iowa Finance Authority, and authorizing and providing for the issuance and securing the payment of $13,300,000 Taxable Sewer Revenue Capital Loan Notes, Series 2021, of the City of Waverly, Iowa, under the provisions of the Code of Iowa, and providing for a method of payment of said Notes.
5. Resolution 21-97, a Resolution setting June 21, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time, and place for a Public Hearing to approve the sale of city-owned real estate at 517 3rd Street SE, Waverly, Iowa pursuant to bidding process.
6. Resolution 21-79, a Resolution approving a Plat of Survey of the former Washington Irving School site.
7. Resolution 21-98, a Resolution approving Root Enterprises, LLC’s façade reimbursement request.
8. Approval of the Mayoral Appointments.
K. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Planning and Zoning Commission Minutes April 1, 2021
2. Golf Commission Minutes April 13, 2021
3. Senior Calendar June 2021
L. Staff Updates
M. City Council Comments
N. Mayor’s Comments
O. Adjournment