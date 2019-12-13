A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Approval of Agenda
D. Approval of Minutes
E. Presentation of Plaques and Certificate of Appreciation
F. Oath of Office
1. City Administrator James Bronner will administer the oath of office to Adam Hoffman, Matthew Schneider, Kris Glaser, Heather Beaufore, and Hospital Trustees John Johnston, Susan Kosche Vallem, and Ann Henninger Trax.
G. Public Hearing
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on a Resolution Instituting Proceedings to Take Additional Action for the Issuance of Not to Exceed $140,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 19-196, approving a Resolution Instituting Proceedings to Take Additional Action for the Issuance of Not to Exceed $140,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes.
1a. Resolution 19-197, a Resolution approving incurring indebtedness with First National Bank for the purchase of the Fitch property at 517 3rd Street SE, Waverly, Iowa and approving final closing statement
H. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to 5 minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
I. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the E. Bremer Avenue Sanitary Sewer Extension 2019 for the amount of $1,293.04.
2. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Business 218 North Resurfacing 2020 for the amount of $1,797.32.
3. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Cedar River Parkway (East) Improvements 2018 for the amount of $777.11.
4. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the 10th Street SW Improvements 2020 for the amount of $20,791.00.
5. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the 4th Street SW Reconstruction 2020 for the amount of $18,864.48.
6. Pay Request from VJ Engineering for the Cedar Lane Reconstruction 2019 for the amount of $2,381.25.
7. Pay Request from Impact7G for the Airport Obstruction Removal Project 2020 for the amount of $1,690.00.
8. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the 20th Street NW Improvements 2020 for the amount of $4,278.70.
9. Pay Request from Midland GIS Solutions for the GIS Data Collection 2019 for the amount of $40,000.00.
10. Pay Request from Steege Construction, Inc. for the Waverly Senior Housing- 420 Bldg. Project for the amount of $168,800.75 to be paid by Waverly Senior Housing.
11. Pay Request from AHTS Architects for the Waverly Senior Housing- 420 Bldg. Project for the amount of $3,006.48 to be paid by Waverly Senior Housing.
12. Class B Native Wine Permit for Tiedt Nursery.
13. Class C Liquor License for Big Ben Pour House.
14. Cash Disbursements for November, 2019.
J. Regular Business
1. Appointment of Fire Chief for 2020.
2. Resolution 19-198, a Resolution approving Media Plan Proposals from Amperage Marketing for Implementation of the Community Marketing Plan.
3. Resolution 19-199, a Resolution approving changes to the Wellness Center Development and Use Agreement between the City of Waverly and Wartburg College.
4. Resolution 19-206, a Series Resolution authorizing and approving a Loan Agreement and providing for the issuance and securing the payment of a not to exceed $3,500,000 Hospital Revenue Bond, Series 2019 (Waverly Health Center Project).
5. Resolution 19-200, a Resolution approving Lease Agreements between the City of Waverly and William Lowe, James Janssen, and KW Farms, Inc. for 2020 rental ground within the City’s airport safety zone.
6. Resolution 19-201, a Resolution approving the Professional Services Agreement for design services with Hall & Hall Engineering for the Youth Ballfield Sports Complex 2020 project.
7. Resolution 19-202, a Resolution approving the Agreement with ATC Group Services for three additional soil borings at the Youth Ballfield Sports Complex 2020 project.
8. Resolution 19-203, a Resolution approving the Professional Services Agreement with Farnsworth Group, Inc. (f.k.a Design Alliance, Inc.) for final design and construction services for the Public Services Center for Operations & Disaster Response- North Addition project.
9. Resolution 19-204, a Resolution approving the Waverly Municipal Airport’s Federal Aviation Administration 5-Year Capital Improvement Plan for Federal Fiscal Years 2021-25.
10. Resolution 19-205, a Resolution approving the Professional Services Agreement for engineering services with Snyder & Associates, Inc. for the Traffic Study 2020 project.
11. Second Reading of Ordinance 1069, an Ordinance amending Chapter 100, Sections 100.5.02, 100.6.02, 100.6A.02, 100.7.02, 100.8.02, 100.9.02, 100.12.02, 100.13.03, 100.16.03, 100.18.03, and 100.28, of the Waverly Municipal Code amending the Special Provisional Uses application process to comply with the Iowa Code by making the Board of Adjustment the body that issues Special Provisional Use Permits.
12. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1068, an Ordinance Adopting the “City Code of the City of Waverly, Iowa”.
13. Approval of the Mayoral Appointments.
K. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Monthly Financials November, 2019
2. Senior Center Calendar December 2019
L. Staff Updates
M. City Council Comments
N. Mayor’s Comments
O. Adjournment