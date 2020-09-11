The Governor of Iowa has declared a Public Emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Mayor has determined that an in-person meeting of the City Council is impossible or impractical without violating the Governor’s mandates.
When an in-person meeting is "impossible or impractical," Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The Mayor and necessary City staff will be in the Council Chambers. The 7 Council members will not be in the chambers but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
Comments for items that are on the agenda or for the Public Hearing may be made by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
The video/audio conference of the meeting will be broadcast on the normal public access channels. We will strive to maintain the quality of the video and audio during that broadcast. Public access is available through this broadcast.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
The Guest Councilmember for September will be Conni Miller.
G. Public Hearing
During this public hearing, individuals may make comments by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on Ordinance 1079, an Ordinance amending Section 104.4.01 Fireworks of the Waverly Municipal Code.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve the Second Reading of Ordinance 1079, an Ordinance amending Section 104.4.01 Fireworks of the Waverly Municipal Code.
H. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Approve a Change Order to the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Contract for Project #1 of the Waverly CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Program for an increase of $4,450.00.
2. Set the Public Hearing date for October 19, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall to review the Old WPC Dome Demolition 2020 project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimated Cost.
3. Set the Public Hearing date for October 5, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall for the construction of South Riverside Shelter & Plaza.
4. Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the Public Services Center- North Addition 2021 for the amount of $44,113.20.
5. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $28,224.96.
6. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Adams Parkway Bridge- Sanitary Sewer Force Main Inspection & Repair 2020 for the amount of $139.84.
7. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Old WPC Dome Demolition 2020 for the amount of $707.52.
8. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the 3rd Street SE Bridge Removal for the amount of $1,529.04.
9. Pay Request from Chicago Central & Pacific for the 20th Street NW Reconstruction RR Crossing Improvements at 20th Street NW- 2018 for the amount of $250.00.
10. Pay Request from Heartland Asphalt Inc. for the Business 218 North Resurfacing 2020 for the amount of $726,562.69.
11. Pay Request from Hall & Hall Engineers, Inc. for the Youth Ballfields 2019 (Cedar River Park) for the amount of $21,392.25.
12. Pay Request from Mehmert Tiling, Inc. for the Cedar River Park (Bid Package 1- Grading & Utility Installation) for the amount of $154,181.29.
13. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the Traffic Study 2020 for the amount of $2,976.00.
14. Pay Request from Wicks Construction, Inc. for the 4th Street SW & 10th Street SW Improvements 2020 for the amount of $1,113,160.37.
15. Pay Request from Baker Enterprises for the 20th Street NW Improvements 2020 for the amount of $303,571.05.
16. Pay Request from Steege Construction, Inc. for the Harlington Cemetery Storage Building project for the amount of $12,018.00.
17. Class C Liquor License for The Other Place II.
I. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 20-145, a Resolution adopting the 2020 Housing Needs Assessment prepared by the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments.
2. Resolution 20-135, a Resolution approving a preliminary plat for a residential development for the proposed Walnut Ridge Subdivision on property located off of 12th Street NE.
3. Resolution 20-144, a Resolution approving the designation of two (2) parking spaces in the City of Waverly parking lot at the corner of 1st Avenue and 3rd Street SE for EV charging stations.
4. Resolution 20-136, a Resolution approving Gerald Woodin’s additional façade reimbursement request.
5. Resolution 20-137, a Resolution approving Contract Change Order and payment of contract amount less 5% retainage until completion of items in Spring of 2021 for the Waverly Streetscape Tree Project 2020.
6. Resolution 20-138, a Resolution approving a Contract with Green Image Landscapes for streetscape display on the 4 Queens corner.
7. Resolution 20-139, a Resolution approving the allocation of streetscape funds to pay the balance of a wall mural to be located at 214 E. Bremer Avenue, Waverly.
8. Resolution 20-140, a Resolution accepting the Crack Cleaning and Filling Project 2020 as complete and approving Pay Estimate No. 1 as the final pay request.
9. Resolution 20-141, a Resolution approving the Professional Services Agreement with WHKS & Co. for the Rolling Prairie Trail Extension 2021 project.
10. Resolution 20-142, a Resolution approving SRF Sponsored Water Quality Project application.
11. Resolution 20-143, a Resolution approving the option to purchase real estate for the proposed SRF water resource restoration-sponsored project located in northwest Waverly.
12. Resolution 20-128, a Resolution approving the acquisition of Sewer Main Easements from Waverly Area Veterans Post (WAVP) for the sewer main extension to serve Whitetail Bluff Subdivision.
13. Resolution 20-134, a Resolution approving the Street Finance Report for
FY 2019-20.
14. Review and potentially amend Resolution 20-126, a Resolution requiring face masks be worn by any member of the public while being an occupant of a public building.
