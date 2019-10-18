A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Approval of Agenda
D. Approval of Minutes
E. Employee Limelight
1. Recognition of Children’s Services Librarian Sue Van Hemert for her Distinguished Career Award from the Iowa Library Association and her Quality Time Award from the Iowa Library Association Youth Services Subdivision.
F. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
G. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the E. Bremer Avenue Sanitary Sewer Extension 2019 for the amount of $6,503.44.
2. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Business 218 North Resurfacing 2020 for the amount of $12,921.89.
3. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $20,407.04.
4. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Infrastructure Modeling- Water Distribution System & Sanitary Sewer Collection System 2019 for the amount of $1,906.96.
5. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the 20th Street NW Improvements 2020 for the amount of $340.00.
6. Pay Request from Midland GIS Solutions for the GIS Data Collection 2019 for the amount of $18,000.00.
7. Pay Request from Construction Materials Testing for the Airport Runway 29 Extension 2018 for the amount of $963.00.
8. Pay Request from Mätt Construction Inc. for the Waverly Exchange Renovations 2019 for the amount of $55,891.18.
9. Pay Request from K Cunningham Const. Co., Inc for the Cedar Lane Reconstruction 2019 for the amount of $190,799.61.
10. Pay Request from AHTS Architects for the Waverly Senior Housing- 420 Bldg. Project for the amount of $3,040.43 to be paid by Waverly Senior Housing.
11. Pay Request from Steege Construction, Inc. for the Waverly Senior Housing- 420 Bldg. Project for the amount of $138,891.05 to be paid by Waverly Senior Housing.
12. Class C Liquor License for The Beach House.
13. Cash Disbursements for September, 2019.
H. Regular Business
1. Resolution 19-161, a Resolution approving the purchase of property located at 517 3rd Street SE from Phil and Molly Fitch.
2. Resolution 19-163, a Resolution adopting an Equal Opportunity Policy for Waverly, Iowa.
3. Resolution 19-164, a Resolution adopting a Residential Anti-Displacement and Relocation Assistance Plan for the City of Waverly, Iowa.
4. Resolution 19-165, a Resolution adopting an Excessive Force Policy for Waverly, Iowa.
5. Resolution 19-166, a Resolution adopting a Lobby Policy Governing the Lobbying of Housing and Urban Development Personnel and/or Department of Commerce Personnel.
6. Resolution 19-167, a Resolution adopting an Affirmative Fair Housing Policy for the City of Waverly, Iowa.
7. Resolution 19-168, a Resolution adopting a Procurement Policy for the City of Waverly, Iowa.
8. Resolution 19-169, a Resolution adopting a Code of Conduct for the Officers and Employees of the City of Waverly, Iowa.
9. Resolution 19-170, a Resolution approving a plat of survey for the properties located at 2103 E. Bremer Avenue for Hanawalt United, LLC.
10. Resolution 19-171, a Resolution approving an amended contract with Rebecca Lawin McCarley, d.b.a SPARK Consulting to complete a reconnaissance level survey of the northeast residential neighborhood in Waverly.
11. Resolution 19-172, a Resolution accepting the Living Roadway Trust Fund (LRTF) grant funds to be used towards the purchase of a Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) for the Vegetation Management Division.
12. Resolution 19-173, a Resolution accepting the Living Roadway Trust Fund (LRTF) grant funds to be used towards the purchase of a Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) Skid Spray Unit for the Vegetation Management Division.
13. Resolution 19-175, a Resolution approving the Street Finance Report for
FY 2018-19.
I. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Board of Adjustment Minutes March 11, 2019
2. Planning and Zoning Commission Minutes September 5, 2019
3. Ball Diamond Task Force Minutes September 9, 2019
4. Golf Commission Minutes September 10, 2019
5. Airport Commission Minutes September 12, 2019
6. Leisure Services Commission Minutes September 19, 2019
7. Monthly Financials September, 2019
8. Senior Center Calendar October 2019
J. Staff Updates
K. City Council Comments
L. Mayor’s Comments
M. Communication
1. Goose Harvest 2019
N. Adjournment