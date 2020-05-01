The Governor of Iowa has declared a Public Emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Mayor has determined that an in-person meeting of the City Council is impossible or impractical without violating the Governor’s mandates.
When an in-person meeting is “impossible or impractical,” Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The Mayor and necessary City staff will be in the Council Chambers. The 7 Council members will not be in the chambers but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
Comments for items that are on the agenda may be made by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
The video/audio conference of the meeting will be broadcast on the normal public access channels. We will strive to maintain the quality of the video and audio during that broadcast. Public access is available through this broadcast.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
The Guest Councilmember for May will be Mark Harms.
G. Proclamation.
1. National Preservation Month Proclamation.
H. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Setting the Public Hearing date for May 18, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall to amend the Fiscal Year 2020 Budget.
2. Pay Request from Hall & Hall Engineers, Inc. for Youth Ballfields 2019 for the amount of $18,555.00.
3. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the Traffic Study 2020 for the amount of $6,495.50.
4. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Business 218 North Resurfacing 2020 for the amount of $3,227.25.
5. Pay Request from Croell, Inc. for the 20th Street NW Reconstruction RR Crossing Improvements at 20th St. and 5th Ave. NW- 2018 for the amount of $153,974.58.
6. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the Airport Runway 29 Extension 2018 for the amount of $1,420.09.
7. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the Airport Obstruction Removal Project 2020 for the amount of $3,000.00.
8. Class C Liquor License for Waterstreet Grill.
I. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 20-67, a Resolution approving Contract, Bonds, and Certificate of Insurance from Feldman Concrete for the Downtown Alley Reconstruction 2020 project and authorizing the Mayor to sign the contract.
2. Resolution 20-68, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 2 and 3 and approving Pay Application No. 2 for the Airport Obstruction Removal Project 2020.
3. Resolution 20-69, a Resolution awarding the Citywide Asphalt Patching-Spring 2020 project.
4. Resolution 20-70, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 1 and approving Pay Application No. 1 for the Sanitary Sewer Lining 2020 project.
5. Resolution 20-71, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 2, accepting the Cedar Lane Reconstruction 2019 project as complete, approving Pay Application
No. 5, and approving Pay Application No. 6 as the final pay request.
6. Resolution 20-72 approving the Engineering Services Agreement with McClure Engineering Company for a Concrete Apron Rehab project at the Waverly Municipal Airport.
7. Resolution 20-73, approving the Waverly Health Center’s refund request for the City’s portion of the Bremer County’s Building, Zoning and Environmental Health department’s building permit and plan review fees incurred for the $36 million expansion and renovation project.
J. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Bremer- Waverly Law Board Minutes March 9, 2020
2. Leisure Services Commission Minutes March 19, 2020
K. Staff Updates
L. City Council Comments
M. Mayor’s Comments
N. Adjournment