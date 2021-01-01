The Governor of Iowa has declared a Public Emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Mayor has determined that an in-person meeting of the City Council is impossible or impractical without violating the Governor’s mandates.
When an in-person meeting is "impossible or impractical," Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The Mayor and necessary City staff will be in the Council Chambers. The 7 Council members will not be in the chambers but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
Comments for items that are on the agenda or for the Public Hearing may be made by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
The video/audio conference of the meeting will be broadcast on the normal public access channels. We will strive to maintain the quality of the video and audio during that broadcast. Public access is available through this broadcast.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
The Guest Councilmember for January will be Gavin Goeke.
G. Public Hearing
During this public hearing, individuals may make comments by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing for the Public Services Center- North Addition 2021 project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 21-01, approving Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost of $2,133,250.00 for the Public Services Center- North Addition 2021 project.
1a. Resolution 21-02, a Resolution awarding Contract for the Public Services Center- North Addition 2021 project.
2. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on Ordinance 1086, an Ordinance repealing and replacing Waverly Municipal Code’s Chapter 102, Flood Plain Management.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Second Reading of Ordinance 1086, an Ordinance repealing and replacing Waverly Municipal Code’s Chapter 102, Flood Plain Management.
H. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from Modern Design, Inc. dba Optometric Architects for the Cedar River Park Youth Ballfields for the amount of $6,000.00.
2. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Old WPC Dome Demolition 2020 for the amount of $1,114.98.
3. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $28,372.96.
4. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Adams Parkway Bridge- Sanitary Sewer Force Main Inspection & Repair 2020 for the amount of $1,430.40.
5. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the Airport Runway 29 Extension 2018 for the amount of $6,630.00.
6. Pay Request from Tiedt Nursery, Ltd. for the seeding of the Old WPC Dome Demolition Site for the amount of $2,415.00.
7. Pay Request from Pit Pros, Inc. for the Fall 2020 Sludge Hauling and Disposal for the amount of $29,233.63.
8. Pay Request from PCW- Petersen Construction & Woodworking for the reinstallation of St. John's Church’s playground equipment from the 4th Street SW Reconstruction project for the amount of $2,500.00.
9. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the Traffic Study 2020 for the amount of $1,928.50.
10. Class C Liquor License for Waverly Area Veterans Post.
11. Class C Liquor License for Big Ben Pour House.
12. Class C Liquor License for Casa Robles.
13. Class E Liquor License for Casey’s General Store #3763.
14. Ownership update for Casey’s General Store #3763.
15. Ownership update for Casey’s General Store #1649.
I. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 21-03, a Resolution designating the Bremer County Independent/Waverly Democrat as the official legal newspaper of the City for the year 2021.
2. Resolution 21-04, a Resolution approving to memorialize the 3rd Street SE Bridge.
3. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1083, an Ordinance creating the Human Equity and Diversity Commission for the City of Waverly.
4. Resolution 21-05, a Resolution approving a Lease Agreement between the City of Waverly and Lonnie L. Even for 2021 rental ground within the City’s Airport Safety Zone.
5. Resolution 21-06, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 4 to the 4th Street SW (IA 116) & 10th Street SW Improvements 2020 project and Pay Application No. 11.
6. Resolution 21-07, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 1, accepting the Airport Runway 29 Extension 2018 project as complete, approving pre-final Pay Application No. 6, and approving Pay Application No. 7 as the final pay request.
7. Second Reading of Ordinance 1084, an Ordinance vacating right of way of 20th Street SW located within Parcel H and creating Appendix F, Street and Alley Right of Way Vacations, in the Waverly Municipal Code.
7a. Approve to suspend the rules and move directly to the Third and Final Reading.
7b. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1084, an Ordinance vacating right of way of 20th Street SW located within Parcel H and creating Appendix F, Street and Alley Right of Way Vacations, in the Waverly Municipal Code.
8. Revisit and affirm Resolution 19-183, a Resolution approving the continuation of the Ball Diamond Task Force.
9. Revisit and affirm Resolution 20-126, a Resolution requiring face masks be worn by any member of the public while being an occupant of a public building.
10. Approval of the Mayoral Appointment
11. Approval of the Mayor Pro-Tem.
12. Approval of Council Liaisons to the Boards and Commissions.
Commission or Board Council 2021
CABLE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION Rod Drenkow
MUNICIPAL HOUSING COMMISSION
Rod Drenkow
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION
Matt Schneider
WAVERLY SENIOR CENTER
Ann Rathe
ELECTRIC UTILITY BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Matt Schneider
PUBLIC SAFETY BOARD - voting member
Heather Beaufore and Rod Drenkow
VETERANS TRIBUTE
Heather Beaufore
WAVERLY HERITAGE DAYS
Ann Rathe
WAVERLY MUNICIPAL BAND
Tim Kangas
WAVERLY PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD
Brian Birgen
AIRPORT COMMISSION
Kris Glaser
HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION
Brian Birgen
GOLF COURSE COMMISSION
Kris Glaser
LEISURE SERVICES COMMISSION
Brian Birgen
PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
Tim Kangas
ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS
Tim Kangas
BALL DIAMOND TASK FORCE
Ann Rathe and Matt Schneider
HUMAN EQUITY AND DIVERSITY
J. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Leisure Services Commission Minutes November 19, 2020
K. Staff Updates
L. City Council Comments
M. Mayor’s Comments
N. Adjournment