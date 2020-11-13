The Governor of Iowa has declared a Public Emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Mayor has determined that an in-person meeting of the City Council is impossible or impractical without violating the Governor’s mandates.
When an in-person meeting is "impossible or impractical," Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The Mayor and necessary City staff will be in the Council Chambers. The 7 Council members will not be in the chambers but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
Comments for items that are on the agenda or for the Public Hearing may be made by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
The video/audio conference of the meeting will be broadcast on the normal public access channels. We will strive to maintain the quality of the video and audio during that broadcast. Public access is available through this broadcast.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Approval of Agenda
D. Approval of Minutes
E. Public Hearing
During this public hearing, individuals may make comments by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on the proposed Amendment
No. 6 to the Waverly Unified Urban Renewal Plan in the City of Waverly.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 20-170, a Resolution determining an area of the City to be an Economic Development area, and that the rehabilitation, conservation, redevelopment, development, or a combination thereof, of such area is necessary in the interest of the public health, safety or welfare of the residents of the City; designating such area as appropriate for urban renewal projects; and adopting Amendment No. 6 to the Waverly Unified Urban Renewal Plan.
1a. First Reading of Ordinance 1080, amending the current Waverly TIF Ordinance 1066 in connection with the approval of Amendment No. 6 to the Waverly Unified Urban Renewal Plan.
2. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on the proposed adoption of the West Waverly Urban Renewal Plan.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 20-171, a Resolution determining an area of the City to be an Economic Development and Blighted area, and that the rehabilitation, conservation, redevelopment, development, or a combination thereof, of such area is necessary in the interest of the public health, safety or welfare of the residents of the City; designating such area as appropriate for urban renewal projects; and adopting the West Waverly Urban Renewal Plan.
2a. First Reading of Ordinance 1081, establishing a new TIF Ordinance in connection with the adoption of the West Waverly Unified Urban Renewal Plan.
3. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on the proposal to enter into a Purchase, Sale, and Development Agreement with 1859 Ventures, LLC for the property formerly known as the Red Fox Inn located at 1900 Heritage Way.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 20-172, a Resolution approving and authorizing execution of a purchase, sale, and development agreement by and between the City of Waverly and 1859 Ventures, LLC.
F. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Set the Public Hearing date for January 4, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall to review the Public Services Center- North Addition 2021 project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimated Cost.
2. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the 4th Street SW and 10th Street SW Reconstruction 2020 for the amount of $44,878.35.
3. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the 3rd Street SE Bridge Removal for the amount of $4,164.30.
4. Pay Request from Steege Construction, Inc. for the Harlington Cemetery Storage Building for the amount of $46,773.65.
5. Pay Request from Farnsworth Goup for the Public Services Center- North Addition 2021 for the amount of $1,517.25.
6. Pay Request from Wicks Construction, Inc. for the 4th Street SW & 10th Street SW Improvements 2020 for the amount of $177,849.56.
7. Class C Liquor License for Prairie Links Golf & Event Center.
8. Class C Beer Permit for Kwik Star #752.
G. Regular Business
1. Resolution 20-173, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 3 to the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Contract for Project #1 of the Waverly CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Program.
2. Resolution 20-174, a Resolution approving preliminary plans and specifications and estimate of cost for water and sanitary sewer improvements as a part of the 1st Street NW Reconstruction 2021 project and setting December 7, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time, and place for a Public Hearing.
3. Resolution 20-175, a Resolution approving a Lease Agreement between the City of Waverly and James Janssen for 2021 rental ground within the City’s Airport Safety Zone.
4. Resolution 20-176, a Resolution approving a Farm Lease Agreement between the
City of Waverly and Dean Knapp for 120 acres of Parcels M, N, and O located at the Neil Smith property.
5. Resolution 20-177, a Resolution approving Contract, Bonds, and Certificate of Insurance from Elder Corp. for the Old WPC Dome Demolition 2020 project and authorizing the Mayor to sign the contract.
6. Resolution 20-178, a Resolution accepting the Citywide Asphalt Patching- Fall 2020 project as complete and approving Pay Estimate No. 1 as the final pay request.
7. First Reading of Ordinance 1082, an Ordinance Adopting the “City Code of the City of Waverly, Iowa” and Setting December 7, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time, and place for a Public Hearing.
8. Cancellation of the November 23, 2020 Study Session meeting.
H. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. City of Waverly State Annual Financial Report FY 2020
2. Historic Preservation Commission Minutes July 27, 2020
3. Historic Preservation Commission Minutes August 24, 2020
4. Historic Preservation Commission Minutes September 28, 2020
5. Monthly Financials October, 2020
I. Staff Updates
J. City Council Comments
K. Mayor’s Comments
L. Adjournment