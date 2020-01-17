A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
1. Beaufore, Birgen, Drenkow, Glaser, Kangas, Rathe, and Schneider
C. Approval of Agenda
D. Approval of Minutes
E. Community Highlight
Recognition of Waverly-Shell Rock High School Go-Hawk Dance Team for winning the 2020 State Champion Class IV Hip Hop.
F. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
G. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Approve the purchase of a 2020 Gehl AL750 Compact Wheel Loader for the Public Services Department from Star Equipment of Cedar Rapids, Iowa for the purchase price of $65,198.00.
2. Approve the purchase of a 2020 Massey Ferguson 7720S 4WD Tractor with Cab for the Public Services Department from Deike Implement of Waverly, Iowa for the purchase price of $105,798.00.
3. Set the Public Hearing date to review the Airport Obstruction Removal 2020 project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimated Cost for February 17, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
4. Set the Public Hearing date to review the 4th Street SW (IA 116) & 10th Street SW Improvements project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimated Cost for March 2, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
5. Set the Public Hearing date to review the 20th Street NW Improvements 2020 project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimated Cost for
March 2, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
6. Set the Public Hearing date to review the Business 218 North HMA Resurfacing 2020 project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimated Cost for
March 2, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
7. Set the Public Hearing date to review the Bituminous Seal Coat Program 2020 project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimated Cost for
March 16, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
8. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the 4th Street SW Reconstruction 2020 for the amount of $35,781.75.
9. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the 10th Street SW Improvements 2020 for the amount of $21,700.00.
10. Pay Request from Midland GIS Solutions for the GIS Data Collection 2019 for the amount of $25,000.00.
11. Pay Request from Mätt Construction Inc. for the Waverly Exchange Renovations 2019 for the amount of $3,133.09.
12. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $11,231.04.
13. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Business 218 North Resurfacing 2020 for the amount of $903.50.
14. Pay Request from Steege Construction, Inc. for the Waverly Senior Housing Bldg. Project for the amount of $196,013.50 to be paid by Waverly Senior Housing.
15. Pay Request from AHTS Architects for the Waverly Senior Housing Bldg. Project for the amount of $3,000.00 to be paid by Waverly Senior Housing.
16. Class C Liquor License for Waverly Area Veterans Post.
17. Class C Liquor License for Joe’s Knight Hawk.
18. Class C Liquor License for Tapatio Mexican Grill.
19. Class E Liquor License for Casey’s General Store #3763.
20. Ownership update for Casey’s General Store #3763.
21. Cash Disbursements for December, 2019.
H. Regular Business
1. Review of FY 2019 City of Waverly Audit by Chad Regnier from Williams & Company P.C.
2. Resolution 20-04, a Resolution approving the cancellation of the Real Estate Contract and authorizing payment to the Bremer County Fair Association for a Quit Claim Deed for the 40.35 acres of property.
3. Resolution 20-05, a Resolution approving the renewal of an agreement between the City of Waverly and Wartburg College for citizen use of the Wartburg Tennis Facility.
4. Resolution 20-06, a Resolution approving a Lease Agreement between the City of Waverly and Lonnie L. Even for 2020 for rental ground within the City’s airport safety zone.
5. Review of the Council Policies and Procedures.
6. Reassign the February 3, 2020 City Council meeting date to February 10, 2020 due to federal caucuses.
7. Approval of the Mayoral Appointments.
8. Approval of the reassigning of previously approved Council Liaisons to the Boards and Commissions.
I. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Leisure Services Commission Minutes October 17, 2019
2. Ball Diamond Task Force Minutes October 21, 2019
3. Airport Commission Minutes December 12, 2019
4. Monthly Financials December, 2019
J. Staff Updates
K. City Council Comments
L. Mayor’s Comments
M. Adjournment