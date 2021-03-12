The Mayor and Council have determined that an in-person meeting of the City Council is impossible or impractical due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When an in-person meeting is “impossible or impractical,” Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The Mayor and necessary City staff will be in the Council Chambers. The 7 Council members will not be in the chambers but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
Comments for items that are on the agenda or for the Public Hearings may be made by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
The video/audio conference of the meeting will be broadcast on the normal public access channels. We will strive to maintain the quality of the video and audio during that broadcast. Public access is available through this broadcast.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Approval of Agenda
D. Approval of Minutes
E. Community Highlight
Recognition of Waverly-Shell Rock High School Boys Wrestling Team 2021 3A State Championship and 2021 3A State Dual Championship.
F. Public Hearing
During this public hearing, individuals may make comments by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on Resolution 21-39 on the proposed Budget Fiscal Year 2021-22.
2. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing for the Bituminous Seal Coat Program 2021 project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost.
Approve Resolution 21-40, approving Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost of $199,600.00 for the Bituminous Seal Coat Program 2021 project.
2a. Resolution 21-41, a Resolution awarding Contract for the Bituminous Seal
Coat Program 2021 project.
3. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on Ordinance 1087, an Ordinance amending the Sewer Rates, Charges, and Minimum Rates for Fiscal Years 2021-22 and 2022-23.
Approve Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1087, an Ordinance amending the Sewer Rates, Charges, and Minimum Rates for Fiscal Years 2021-22 and 2022-23.
4. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on Ordinance 1088, an Ordinance amending the Solid Waste Rates, Charges, and Base Rates for Fiscal Years 2021-22 and 2022-23.
Approve Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1088, an Ordinance amending the Solid Waste Rates, Charges, and Base Rates for Fiscal Years 2021-22 and 2022-23.
G. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Set the Public Hearing date to review the Eagle Ridge Drive & Cul-De-Sac Extension project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimated Cost for April 5, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
2. Approve the purchase of a 2021 Kubota Out Front Mower with Integrated Cab with a blade and heavy-duty brush attachments for the Leisure Services Department from Deike Implement of Waverly, Iowa for the purchase price of $22,575.00 which includes the trade in of the 2015 John Deere 1575 Out Front Mower with broom for $14,800.00.
3. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the Cedar Lane Reconstruction for the amount of $23,569.56.
4. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the 4th Street SW and 10th Street SW Reconstruction 2020 for the amount of $4,946.85.
5. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the 20th Street NW Improvements 2020 for the amount of $6,721.39.
6. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the Airport Runway 29 Extension 2018 for the amount of $6,710.00.
7. Pay Request from WHKS for the 3rd Street SW Bridge Removal for the amount of $218.90.
8. Pay Request from WHKS for the 1st Street NW Reconstruction 2021 for the amount of $3,305.39.
9. Pay Request from WHKS for the Rolling Prairie Trail Extension 2020 for the amount of $597.20.
10. Pay Request from Hall & Hall Engineers, Inc. for the Youth Ballfields 2019 (Cedar River Park) for the amounts of $9,237.00, $7,764.71, $6,374.00, and $4,897.50.
11. Class E Liquor License for Liquor & Tobacco Outlet.
12. Class C Liquor License for El Sol Mexican Restaurant.
13. Cash Disbursements for February, 2021.
H. Regular Business
1. Resolution 21-42, a Resolution approving a contract agreement with Rebecca Hackemann to install a stereoscopic public looking glass in South Riverside Park.
2. Approval of staff appointment.
3. Resolution 21-46, a Resolution approving a Business Associate Agreement- Health Insurance and Benefits Consultant related to Protected Health Information with PDCM Insurance.
4. Resolution 21-43, a Resolution approving Contract, Bond, and Certificate of Insurance from Lodge Construction for the 1st Street NW Reconstruction 2021 project.
5. Resolution 21-44, a Resolution approving Contract, Bonds, and Certificate of Insurance from Cardinal Construction, Inc. for the construction of the South Riverside Park Shelter and authorizing the Mayor to sign the contract.
6. Second Reading of Ordinance 1089, an Ordinance repealing and replacing Waverly Municipal Code’s Chapter 53, Peddlers, Solicitors, and Transient Merchants.
7. Approval of the Mayoral Appointments.
I. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Monthly Financials February, 2021
J. Staff Updates
K. City Council Comments
L. Mayor’s Comments
M. Adjournment