Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Funeral services for Alan Ray Lenius, 73, of Dodd City, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Wise Funeral Home Chapel, Bonham, Texas. Chaplain Kevin O’Brien will officiate. A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Alan passed away Thursday afternoon, Sept. 24, 2020, at Carrus Specialty Hospital in Sherman, Texas.

The family will receive friends at Wise Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until service time, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Online guest register can be found at www.wisefuneralhome.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with local arrangements.