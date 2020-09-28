Funeral services for Alan Ray Lenius, 73, of Dodd City, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Wise Funeral Home Chapel, Bonham, Texas. Chaplain Kevin O’Brien will officiate. A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Alan passed away Thursday afternoon, Sept. 24, 2020, at Carrus Specialty Hospital in Sherman, Texas.
The family will receive friends at Wise Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until service time, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Online guest register can be found at www.wisefuneralhome.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with local arrangements.