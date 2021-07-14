The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Butler County along with northern Hardin, northeastern Wright, Franklin, southeastern Hancock, northwestern Grundy and Cerro Gordo counties until 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.
At 8:38 a.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles south of Clear Lake to near Iowa Falls moving east at 25 mph with 60 mph wind gusts and nickel sized hail, as indicated by radar.
Take shelter immediately.
The National Weather Service has also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 3 p.m. Wednesday for Bremer, Butler and Black Hawk counties along with 16 other counties in northeast and northcentral Iowa. A watch means that conditions are ripe for the development of severe thunderstorms including damaging winds, large hail, vivid lightning and the possibility of tornadoes.