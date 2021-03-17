Expecting a “significant ramp-up” of supply from the three approved COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers over the next few weeks, all adults in Iowa will be eligible to get a shot next month, according to Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Reynolds on Wednesday announced during her weekly news conference, one year to the day after she issued her major health emergency proclamation setting restrictions and safety protocols in response to the coronavirus pandemic, anyone 16 and older would be able to get inoculated starting April 5.
Currently, anyone older than 65, those living or working in long-term-care facilities, faculty and staff at K-12 schools, childcare facility staff, law enforcement, first responders, firefighters and employees at manufacturing or agricultural factories can get the injections.
Also, anyone between age 16 and 64 can receive the vaccine if they have an underlying health condition, which includes diabetes, obesity, cancer and heart disease.
“We all want life to get back to normal, for our businesses to rebound, for our high school seniors to graduate together, our church communities to gather fully and in-person, and our families to be reunited,” Reynolds said.
“All these things are possible and soon, but like everything else over this past year, it will depend on all of us doing our part for the greater good. Please, let’s pledge that you’ll be vaccinated as soon as you can and encourage your family members, friends and co-workers to the same. We’re all in this together, so let’s finish strong together. I think we’re going to get that accomplished.”
The opening of availability of the vaccine is dependent on the anticipated increasing supply of the serums from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, the three companies authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use to make the antivirals. Recently, President Joe Biden used the Defense Production Act to broker a deal for Merck to assist J&J in ramping up production of its vaccine.
Reynolds said during her news conference the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported Iowa has administered 1.15 million doses of the vaccine, 86% of all doses delivered to the state. She continued that the Hawkeye State is fifth overall in the U.S., second in terms of usage of the J&J shots.
Additionally, more than 31% of Iowans 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 12th in the nation, with 17.6% of them fully vaccinated, also 12th overall. Meanwhile, 95.3% of seniors have been given at least one dose and 28.3% of those 18-64 have done the same.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 10,280 doses of the vaccine were administered to Bremer County residents. That includes 3,188 that have started a two-dose series, 3,488 who have completed the series and 194 who have taken the single-shot J&J vaccine, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Meanwhile, the IDPH announced Tuesday that a hardware issue in the host for the Iowa Immunization Registry Information System (IRIS) prevented timely updates in the vaccination rates for that day. It was fixed Wednesday morning, and Reynolds said that the data for coronavirus.iowa.gov would be updated later in the day.
Reynolds also touted the vaccine navigator program through the state’s 211 phone system in partnership with Hy-Vee. It allows older Iowans who are not computer savvy to set up appointments to get their shots at the grocery store chain by calling the information and referral line.
She gave kudos to some communities across the state that have set up mass vaccination clinics, including in Fort Dodge and Osage. The Webster County Health Department, in particular, was able to convert some empty spaces in the Crossroads Mall into a vaccination center with three PODs (points of delivery) that could each inject nearly 200 vaccine doses per hour.
The governor was impressed when she saw that happen recently.
“It was seamless, the way they were moving people in, getting them vaccinated, answering any questions and moving them out for the next group to come back in,” Reynolds said. “We talked about, ‘If you get me more vaccine, we can expand and scale.’
“It is a great example of what other communities can emulate. I’m confident we can help even more communities that are working to ramp up – and we are seeing that across the state in different areas.”