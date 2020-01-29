An four-legged surrogate stumped for Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday in Waverly, as the clock ticks down to the Iowa Caucuses.
Bailey Warren, the senator’s golden retriever, wagged his tail in support of his human mom in the Saemann Student Center at Wartburg College, but showed none of her spunk.
Bruce Mann, the senator’s husband, held the pup on a leash, as he addressed a group of community members and students. His remarks were short and spoken in a subdued tone, quite the contrast with Warren’s dynamic delivery.
When she came to Wartburg College on Nov. 16, Warren’s inexhaustible energy fired up the crowd with hope and a promise for change. At the time, Mann was sitting in the audience, beaming at his wife’s drive.
On Wednesday, Mann clearly was not reason for the gathering. While he was preaching to the choir, as many of those in attendance were Warren fans, it was Bailey who stole the spotlight with his calm demeanor.
The dog seemed unperturbed by the unfamiliar setting and by the milling of students on their way to and from classes while Mann spoke.
Later on, like a consummate politician, Bailey showed a lot of poise when kids and grownups stood in line — in Warren-like fashion — to have their pictures taken with him.
To date, Warren has racked up more than 100,000 selfies, according to Jason Noble, the campaign’s Iowa communications director.
But the exact photo count for Bailey was not known as of Wednesday.
The Massachusetts senator and presidential hopeful could not attend the last-minute informal event on Wednesday, as she is in Washington, D.C., sitting as a juror at the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
“She would much rather be here,” Mann said. “She takes her constitutional duty very, very seriously. As a good Midwesterner herself, she does take it very seriously.”
He made a self-deprecating comment that he is a poor substitute for his wife.
But not Bailey.
“Bailey is a big draw all by himself,” Mann said, to chuckles from the crowd.
Prior to his public appearance, Bailey met with Gideon Kidd, the Cedar Falls boy whose ambition to pet a million dogs propelled him to fame, especially after the New York Times profiled him recently.
Speaking to the group, Mann said Warren is fighting fearlessly for the common person and is very committed to her plan.
He urged everyone to caucus for his wife. He joked that Bailey can be petted by caucus-goers who vote for his wife, but conceded that given his loving nature, the dog would not mind pets from other-minded humans.
With five days to go before Monday night’s caucuses, Warren is in a tight race.
According to Real Clear Politics’ polling averages, she is in third place nationally with 14.8% of likely voters or caucus-goers supporting her. She trails former Vice President Joe Biden, who has 28.1% support, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who has 23.8% support.
In Iowa, meanwhile, she has 14.7% of likely caucus-goers’ support, according to Real Clear Politics, which is in fourth place behind Sanders (24.2%), Biden (21.0%) and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (16.8%).
Afterwards, asked if Bailey knows any tricks, Mann smiled, and said Bailey would sit.
“Elizabeth and I are teachers,” he said. ”Our dogs have always been our greatest teaching failures.”