After odd jobs here and there at the start of his career, Len Jentz had no idea that taking a position as a general manager at a Pizza Ranch restaurant would change the course of his life for the next two decades.
In 2000, Jentz was hired at the Independence Pizza Ranch and sent to training almost immediately — he was unfamiliar with the restaurant business, he admitted. After two weeks of intensive onboarding, Jentz had a better idea of what this chain employing him was all about.
Jentz ran the store for about two-and-a-half years before his boss decided the work he was doing was too valuable not to share with his other stores in eastern Iowa — 10 in all — so Jentz became the area manager.
After traveling and managing for over three years, Jentz wanted to get back into an individual store — and that’s when he bought into the Waverly Pizza Ranch. Since 2006, Jentz has worked his way up to owning 40 percent of the restaurant and is the main operating partner.
“It was kind of by luck,” Jentz said of his entry into the Pizza Ranch world. “The nice thing about this franchise is that I believe in what they stand for and what they do — it’s a Christian-based company that believes strongly in getting involved in the community and giving back to the community.”
Continuing to move up in the business, Jentz bought the Pizza Ranch located in Charles City in January, after it had been closed for six months. Jentz’s son, who had worked for him while he was in high school in Waverly, is his operating partner.
As Jentz made a name for himself within the franchise, those he worked with and around started to take notice of his work ethic, drive to better the business and most importantly, his value system.
One person in particular who noticed Jentz’s character was his franchise business consultant, Molly Schmeichel. She nominated Lentz for the Community Impact Award, and it was awarded to him at the franchisee’s annual meeting in front of all of his peers.
“We have over 200 stores, so to be named for that award was humbling and totally unexpected,” Jentz said. “I was called up in front of other franchisees at the annual meeting to receive the award and a check for $1,000 that I will distribute to a few different agencies in the area — Big Brother Big Sisters, Friends of the Family and a few others.”
Rather than putting the award money into his own businesses or taking a trip, Jentz said he decided to split it between non-profits helping the local community in an effort to further the values of Pizza Ranch that he so firmly stands behind.
“I don’t believe that I should have that money,” Jentz said matter-of-factly. “I believe that we should further the good of these causes. It’s kind of like me winning a lottery ticket — I don’t want to spend it on myself, I want to give back, because I truly believe in what we’re doing. I believe in the positive power of giving back.
“It’s just the way everybody should be — trying to better their community.”
Now, at 60 years old, Jentz is able to step back and reflect on his time with the company. It may never have started, he admitted, without his business partners providing him the initial opportunity to buy into the Waverly location. That, in turn, allowed him to get involved with the community and make it a home for he and his family — all of which has culminated in the well-deserved award.
“This is, by far, my favorite job,” Jentz said. “The impact we can have on people — it’s as simple as treating somebody decently and giving them good service and good food, it can change their day.
“In ‘Pizza Ranch land’ — we’re in 13 upper-Midwest states — there’s a lot of people doing a lot of good things. So, to be singled out and recognized for some of the things I’ve done is humbling and gratifying. Hopefully, it inspires some of the other franchisees about the giving back aspect of our business.”
Of course, he said, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing. As with any position that deals with the public, it can be a challenge to please every person that walks through his doors. But, with a positive mindset and employees he trusts, Jentz knows how to deal with it.
“The trick is to dust yourself off and try to do better the next day,” he said. “I have a 35 year-old son with cerebral palsy, and that taught me a lot about empathy and not looking at disabilities as much as I look at abilities.”
A little over a year ago, though, Jentz’s world was flipped upside down when he suffered from a heart attack. Even though he was set back, it was only temporary, and he got right back to the work he loves — in the community he loves.
“I guess I just try to get up everyday and make it better than what it was the day before,” Jentz said. “I’m so grateful for the Waverly community and all the opportunities — they’ve supported me and my family. I feel truly blessed.”