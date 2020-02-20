The administration and faculty of Allen College are pleased to congratulate students named to the Allen College Dean’s List at the completion of the fall semester of the 2019 — 2020 academic year.
Bachelor’s and Associate’s students named to the Allen College Dean’s List must complete at least 12 semester hours and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Allen College is Iowa’s second-largest college of nursing. In addition to nursing degrees at all levels, Allen College also offers an Associate Degree in Radiography, Bachelor of Health Science Degrees in Medical Imaging, Medical Lab Science, Public Health, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, a Master of Science degree in Occupational Therapy and a Doctor of Education degree. Approximately 600 students are enrolled at the College this spring. Information on Allen College is available at www.allencollege.edu.
The following area students made the dean’s list, listed with their majors:
Fairbank: Courtney Dinsdale, Nursing--BSN
Plainfield: John Ruehs, Nursing--BSN; Maria Garcia, Nursing--BSN