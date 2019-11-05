UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital will host an open house from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 to celebrate the renovation and expansion of its birthing center.
Following a record number of babies born in one month – 122 in September 2018 – more families than ever before continue to choose Allen Hospital to help welcome their new addition. The Allen Birthing Center saw 1,065 babies delivered in 2017, 1,102 delivered in 2018 and 930 have been delivered in 2019 as of Sept. 30.
More room was needed, and that has become a reality thanks to the Allen Foundation and the generous support of many donors. The new unit now includes:
• Three additional labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum rooms to bring the total to 15 – these are the private birthing suites that can host families for the duration of their hospital stay.
• Three additional swing rooms, which can be used for postpartum or NICU rooms. That creates capacity for 10 private NICU rooms to accommodate infants who need special attention in their first few days and weeks of life.
• Six brand new postpartum rooms, which cannot host deliveries but include all the amenities of the other private family suites.
• New flooring and lighting throughout, including the adjacent pediatrics unit.
Total cost of the improvement was $2.83 million, which was completely funded by private donations to the Allen Foundation.
All units will be operational during the open house, so it is critical for attendees to be respectful of patient privacy.