MercyOne is pleased to welcome Dan Dalan, M.D., to our Medical Group. Dr. Dalan specializes in allergy and immunology. He began practicing in the MercyOne Waterloo Health Plaza and MercyOne Cedar Falls Health Plaza at the end of May.
Dr. Dalan is excited to become part of the Cedar Valley.
“I’m an adopted Iowan and married into a lifelong Waterloo family,” Dalan said. “My goal is to provide evidence-based population and personalized allergy, immunology medical care to our community.”
Dr. Dalan received his medical degree from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Grand Forks, North Dakota, in 1987 and completed his internal medicine residency at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Veteran’s Administration Health System in Fargo, North Dakota, in 1990. He completed his fellowship in allergy and asthma immunology at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, in 1993. Dr. Dalan also received his Master of Science in bioinformatics at Oregon Health Science University in Portland, Oregon, in 2012. Dr. Dalan was a Volunteer Clinical Associate Professor at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine in Fargo from 1993 to 2013.
“I strive to provide the best care through up-to-date continuous medical education and years of experience,” he said. “I’m trained in health informatics, pollen and mold counting, and am a medical director of a pollen/mold counting station.”
Dr. Dalan lives in Waterloo with his wife Joan. He enjoys gardening, cooking and playing guitar.
You will find Dr. Dan Dalan at the MercyOne Waterloo Health Plaza, 2710 St. Francis Drive, Suite 411 and MercyOne Cedar Falls Health Plaza, 516 South Division Street, Suite 135. Call 319-272-5000 to schedule an appointment.