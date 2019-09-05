Alliant Energy has been chosen for the annual list of the Top Utilities in Economic Development. Site Selection magazine provided the recognition based on the company’s contribution to the local economies and communities in its service area.
“We’re proud to be recognized for our efforts to bring investment, growth and job creation to the communities we serve,” said Terry Kouba, President of Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company. “We appreciate our local, regional and state economic development partners. Together, we can provide growth that brings value to our customers, communities, and new and expanding businesses.”
Site Selection’s September issue cites Alliant Energy’s economic development team and its collaboration with local, regional and state partners for delivering more than $1.4 billion in new capital investment and more than 3,600 new jobs across the company’s Iowa and Wisconsin service areas in 2018. Alliant Energy was involved in 49 new industrial, warehouse and office projects.
This is the first time Alliant Energy has been featured on Site Selection’s list, which is a significant milestone as the company continues to enhance its economic development efforts and works to fuel growth in its service area. Over the past few years, Alliant Energy has invested in large industrial sites such as the Beaver Dam Commerce Park and added national marketing staff to its economic development team.
“We’re aggressively pursuing business growth opportunities, and the visibility that comes with being classified as a top utility will help us build upon our successes,” said Scott Drzycimski, director of customer, community and economic development. “More doors will open for us with executives, site selection consultants and real estate brokers who represent large industrial projects and investments.”
Site Selection magazine bases its ranking on a utility’s efforts to cultivate commercial and industrial business development, job creation and utility service area populations. The magazine also considers factors like project activity and the jobs and capital investments that resulted from those projects. Only twenty electric utilities are chosen each year for the Top Utilities in Economic Development list amid a field of around 3,300 electric utilities across the country, including around 900 cooperatives.
Site Selection delivers expansion planning information to 45,000 executives of fast-growing firms and is considered the senior publication in the development field.
To read Site Selection Magazine’s press release: https://siteselection.com/press/releases/190903.html
For more information about Alliant Energy’s economic development program, visit: www.alliantenergy.com/economicdevelopment