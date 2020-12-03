Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Alliant Energy is seeking applications for their 2021 Innovation Scholarships as the company recognizes outstanding community leadership. Up to 25 students will receive a $1,000 scholarship to help them reach their academic goals.

Applicants for the annual scholarships will be asked to write an essay that identifies a problem in their community and presents an innovative solution using science, technology, engineering and/or math.

Recipients will be selected based on the content of the essay, participation in a leadership role in community service activities and volunteer work, grade-point average and standardized test scores.

Applicants must be age 24 or under and enrolling for the first time at an undergraduate school. They also must be a dependent child of a current Alliant Energy customer or a customer themselves.

Applications must be submitted online at scholarsapply.org/alliantenergyinnovation.

The application deadline is Feb. 17, 2021.

In 2020, over 130 students received scholarships from Alliant Energy. These contributions totaled more than $150,000 to offset tuition costs and student loans.

More information on the Innovation Scholarships and a full list of scholarships offered by Alliant Energy can be found at https://www.alliantenergy.com/CommunityAndStewardship/CommunitySupport/Scholarships.

