As this extended cold streak continues to impact the nation, Alliant Energy is offering tips for customers to stay warm and safe while reducing their energy usage.
By remaining focused on its Purpose-Driven strategy to serve customers and build strong communities, Alliant Energy is committed to ensuring customers can safely heat their homes and take care of their families.
While demand for natural gas has increased, Alliant Energy is projecting sufficient supply to meet the needs of natural gas and electric customers and is prepared to keep the lights on and gas flowing. Crews are always prepared to respond to any event that impacts energy services to its customers.
As customers use more energy to heat their homes during the cold snap, heating bills are likely to increase. Alliant Energy continues to inform customers about ways to lower their bills and encourages customers to apply if they need financial assistance with their energy bill.
Customers needing support to help pay their bill should call 211 or visit alliantenergy.com/energyassistance for details about available options, including the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Hometown Care Energy Fund.
Customers are also encouraged to track their energy usage through My Account. By setting up usage alerts, customers get notified when they use a specific amount of energy and avoid surprises on their bills.
Here are tips for customers to stay warm, reduce energy usage safely and maintain inside temperatures as furnaces are running more to keep homes warm.
• Turn your thermostat down at night and when you’re away.
• Open shades during the day to let the sun come in. Close the shades at night to help retain heat.
• Seal windows and block drafts around doorways.
• Turn off fans. Kitchen and bath ventilating fans can blow out heated air if they are left on.
• Keep garage doors closed.
• Limit opening exterior doors.
• Make sure air vents and radiators are not blocked or obstructed.
• Keep the intake and exhaust clear of ice and snow.
• Do not use your oven or a grill to heat your home.
Alliant Energy offers additional energy saving suggestions at alliantenergy.com/energyefficiency and powerhousetv.com. More safety information is available at alliantenergy.com/safety.
If customers experience an outage or would like to check on the status of an outage, they can visit: alliantenergy.com/outage or call 1-800-ALLIANT (1-800-255-4268).