The red rock formations in Sedona, Arizona, are breathtaking and awesome, drawing Myrna and me back to that area time and again.
Christ Lutheran Church is located between Sedona and the village of Oak Creek, and is our church away from home when we are in Sedona. During our first visit to Christ Lutheran, we stayed for coffee, goodies and wonderful fellowship following an inspiring worship service. It was a heart-warming experience, and we were welcomed as though we were longtime friends.
A kindly, white-haired lady, certainly in her 80s, was pouring coffee. As she started to fill our coffee cups, she initiated the conversation by asking our names and where we were from. We answered, “We are John and Myrna Culbertson from Iowa.” She immediately stopped pouring and said, “My name is Adeline Perry. From 1944-48, I taught school in Carpenter, Iowa, and lived with Carrie Culbertson. Is she a relative of yours? I answered, “This is unbelievable. Yes, she was my grandmother.”
While waiting for Adeline to finish pouring coffee so we could visit, we had a delightful time chatting with many wonderful people in the congregation. When Adeline joined us, I was amazed at how well she knew Carrie, my Aunt Lela and Uncle Noris, and my four cousins – even their names and remembrances about each one. It was a poignant moment in time for both Adeline and me.
Was our encounter just a coincidence? Maybe, but for Myrna and me, who pray every morning:
“Lord, take me where you want me to go.
“Let me meet whom you want me to meet.
“Tell me what you want me to say.
“And, keep me out of your way!”
IT WAS A GODWINK!
NOTE: A year after our meeting with Adeline, she passed away, and we read her obituary in the Mason City Globe Gazette.