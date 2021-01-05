In 1995, Myrna and my home-away-from-home for six weeks in England was an old, but cozy second-story, five-room flat tucked away on St. Mary’s Road, a quiet narrow street in Wimbledon. From there, it was just a 10-minute stroll to the bustling railway station where trains going to and coming from London stopped every three or four minutes. With Brit rail passes in hand, Myrna and I could whiz into central London in only a dozen minutes. It was ideal, too, for making day trips to most anywhere in England, Scotland and Wales.
Our flat served us well. Everything we needed for our sojourn stay was furnished – even a vintage “telly,” which had three channels, two of which were news programs sponsored by the government. Our flat had a living room, bedroom, bathroom, a separate commode room and a tiny kitchen nook. But the flat had its idiosyncrasies not normally found in the “States.”
On the second night, the electricity suddenly went out. We knocked on our neighbor’s door and learned that we had to feed the meters in the hallway assigned to our flat with 50 Pence coins – similar to our 50-cent pieces. There were two meters: one for electricity and one for gas. Throughout our stay we made sure to always have an ample supply of 50 P’s to keep the utilities going.
When we arrived in Wimbledon, it was alive and teaming with activity. The world-renowned tennis tournament was in full swing. Unfortunately, we had no advance tickets, so we missed the matches, but had the opportunity to tour the courts and museum when the tournament was over. During the tournament, many eateries and pubs served the Wimbledon tennis trademark dessert: fresh strawberries submerged in heavenly clotted cream. While rather pricey, we indulged ourselves nearly every night.
On our non-travel days, we delighted in poking around Wimbledon. It is a quaint city. We explored the commercial district, mansions, and elegant dining establishments as well as many of the neighborhood pubs. It was a great way to relax when we didn’t feel up to train travel.
On travel days, we went to the railroad station early and it was late when we arrived back at our flat. London, of course, was a major destination a couple of days each week. But on other day trips we visited Bath, Stonehenge, Oxford, Stratford–on-Avon, York, Portsmouth, and Brighton – to name just a few.
But the highlight of our English “holiday” was a four-day stay with “Oscar” and “Olivia,” and their 11-year-old son. In 1978, Myrna, who was touring with the People-to-People High School Ambassador program, had a home stay with that family, and she was eager to renew their acquaintance. Contact was made and an invitation to visit them was graciously extended to us.
By Brit-Rail, Myrna and I traveled to Colchester, a city close to the North Sea about 70 miles northeast of London. From the very beginning of our reunion visit until we reluctantly said our “goodbyes,” Oscar, bless his heart, was resolved to be the perfect host. Our stay was certainly in the category of “Most Memorable” experiences. When we arrived in Colchester, Oscar was happily waiting for us. After hugs, he helped us with our luggage, which he stowed in the “boot” (trunk) of his impressive sports car. We hopped in, and Oscar gave us an informative tour of the city finally stopping at an upscale department store to meet Olivia, who worked there. Afterward, we drove along winding country roads to their home which was built in the early 1800s. Behind their home, the property extended upwards a great distance to a crest which afforded a magnificent view of an estuary, and an unimpeded view of the night sky.
More next week about our stay with Oscar and Olivia.