Oscar owned his own business which allowed him considerable flexibility to spend time entertaining us. The day after the BBQ, was a beautiful, warm, sunny Saturday, and our hosts had yet another special treat for us. “We belong to a couples group,” Oscar said, “we are the Charles Dickens Pickwick Club,” and added that it was the “in” thing to belong to one of many such clubs that had joint outings. I envisioned that it was something like travel-trailer clubs in Iowa such as the “Tent & Trailer,” or “Wigwams and Wagons,” that were popular at that time. It was that and more – English Style.
While Myrna and I finished sipping our coffee, Oscar and Olivia excused themselves, and moments later, returned dressed in the fashion of Charles Dickens’ characters. Oscar, with a black top hat, a waistcoat, and a silk scarf – and Olivia, with a bonnet tied around her head, a full length dress, and a shawl draped over her shoulders stood hand-in-hand in front of us posing just like a couple out of the Pickwick Papers. Quickly they apologized for not having complete costumes for us but had come up with a hat for Myrna, and a beret and a scarf for me. With a pat on my shoulder, Oscar said, “You can be a Frenchy from “Tale of Two Cities.”
We piled into their car for a 30-mile drive through the rolling countryside to a picturesque wooded park with a narrow stream meandering through it – a perfect setting for the Pickwick outing.
We were warmly greeted by the rest of the Pickwick Club who were all decked out in costumes of characters right out of Dickens stories. Characters from “Oliver Twist,” “A Christmas Carol,” “David Copperfield,” “A Tale of Two Cities,” and of course, “The Pickwick Papers” – all came to life. As a group, we leisurely strolled along the stream in the spacious park looking for that perfect spot to spread blankets for our picnic. Myrna said, “I feel like I’m actually in the last century,” and I thought, “this is idyllic – peaceful and romantic.”
With blankets laid down and picnic baskets opened, we were treated to a feast, which extended into mid afternoon. We ate in leisurely style, and basked in the warm sun which filtered through the majestic oak trees along the stream. It couldn’t have been more tranquil. As the sun started to dipped in late afternoon, our gracious hosts had one more surprise for us – a 5-mile ride on an 1800s vintage steamboat designed specifically for maneuvering in narrow shallow English streams. Made of wood with its engine centered mid ship and topped with a tall, quaint smokestack, it carried only eight passengers – two to each row. It was a unique ride – a perfect way to end another fabulous day.
Sunday was another adventure. Dressed in light casual clothes, the four of us motored to a remote cove on the North Sea where their sailboat was moored. However, when we arrived, Oscar was more than crestfallen to see their sailboat setting high and dry in the middle of a mudflat nearly a mile from the sea. He had neglected to check tide charts – an all important part of sailing. Undaunted, he pointed to the Yacht Club and said, “There’s things to do in there.” Olivia and Myrna opted to sit outside on the patio and bask in the sun, while Oscar grabbed my arm, “C’mon John, let’s have a go.” The first ale was quickly downed and Oscar said, “Let’s have another go.” A couple of ales later, I raised my hand “Enough!”
We rejoined our ladies, and headed back to their home to change into dress-up clothes. Then it was off again to a large meeting hall in a nearby village. The hall was packed for the village’s annual charity bazaar, and the featured entertainment for the evening was the “Dandy Dancers” – a group of male dancers headed up by none other than Oscar.
After a smashing performance and a couple of rousing encores, our wonderful hosts treated us to a late evening dinner at an authentic East Indian restaurant – a fitting finale for our visit – a whirlwind of four days orchestrated to perfection by Oscar.
All these years later, we still correspond with each other.