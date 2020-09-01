Every fall, in late September or early October, when the leaves had reached their peak colors, our friends, Vic and Phyllis Meyer, and Donna and I made a pilgrimage to La Crosse, Wisconsin, for a vacation weekend of fun, leaf looking, and biking the Sparta-Elroy Trail.
On Friday afternoon, the four of us loaded our bicycles and suitcases into a borrowed van and headed for the Midway Motor Lodge along the Black River just off I-90 on the northern edge of La Crosse. After checking in, we relaxed in the huge indoor pool and later we treated ourselves to a great dinner at one of La Crosse’s premier restaurants.
Early Saturday morning, we began our day with a scrumptious eggs benedict breakfast at Midway’s celebrated Hoffman House Restaurant. Then it was off to Sparta to the start of the bike trail 30 miles east of La Crosse on I-90. The 35-mile trail, one of the first and finest in the nation, cut through scenic hills and valleys on an old railroad bed which even had three tunnels to pass through with one tunnel being a mile long. When entering it, we could see in the darkness a little speck of light – the so called “light at the end of the tunnel.
After a glorious day of biking, we returned to La Crosse via a narrow back road which meandered through a picturesque valley where Amish farmers were in their fields harvesting corn with their horses, wagons, and old time equipment. Of course, we always stopped at the Amish bakery to buy some “goodies”. Back at the motel it was time for a session in the hot tub to relieve tired muscles before heading to Piggy’s renowned restaurant.
Sunday morning was relaxing time poolside with coffee and rolls from the Amish bakery, and a perusal of the voluminous Minneapolis Star Tribune. However, at lunch time we were crowded out of our lounging area by a large convention group. Not a bit dismayed, we drove to the Holiday Inn between southwest La Crosse and La Crescent, Minnesota, which was touted as having an outstanding brunch. It was a good choice in more ways than we ever imagined.
Moments after we were seated in a comfortable booth at the Holiday Inn Restaurant, we saw, just outside our window, six motorcycles, with only a whisper of sound, roll into the parking lot. All six bikes were identical, painted white, and outfitted with white-wall tires, and white leather seats and saddlebags.
Six couples, perhaps in their early 50s, were astride the bikes. They lined the bikes up in a neat row, giving us onlookers a ringside seat to the biker group. In almost choreographed unison, they dismounted and placed their white helmets and gloves on the seats of their bikes. What an awesome sight to see them all dressed the same in white leather jacket, pants, and boots. Inside the restaurant they were greeted by the maître d who seated them at a table reserved for the twelve of them.
Immediately all eyes in the restaurant zoomed in on the bikers. We were highly impressed with their unique presence. It was a delight to watch and listen to the group as they politely ordered and ate, as well as talk in subdued voices while having a happy conversation among themselves.
All of us onlookers found reasons to linger longer – like having the second or third cup of coffee or ordering a dessert, so we could soak up and take in the spectacle of the bikers among us. When they left, as grandly as when they first arrived, we had the good fortune to watch them from our window as they mounted up on their bakes, again in precision unison, and quietly slipped away. In all, it was an unexpected serendipity to add to our spectacular biking weekend.