After the plant closed July 31, 1993, IPC Levy Company, a liquidation firm, brought in a team to ready machines and equipment for the big sale. A week-long auction (Oct. 25-30, 1993) was held at the plant. Over 10,000 separate lots were put on the auction black, and everything was sold, even machinery and equipment which had been permanently attached to the buildings. By the end of the year, all that remained were cold, empty, cavernous buildings. It was an eerie feeling to walk through the unlit, unheated buildings – one million square feet of emptiness – with echoes of each footstep bouncing off the bare walls.
Much of 1994 was devoted to preparing the buildings for demolition. Asbestos was removed and scores of large, deep pits, which housed oil reservoirs, pumps, and other equipment, had to be steam cleaned and all residues removed. When they were environmentally neutralized, the pits were filled with sand, ram packed, and capped, so there were no below-ground openings to be concerned about in the future. Likewise, the extensive tunnel system which crisscrossed the entire factory and foundry was uncovered, broken up, filled and packed, so there were no concealed open spots. It was a costly, monumental job, but one that Allied Products had committed to do right.
By late fall 1994, Zinser Demolition and Recycling of Cedar Rapids, with its 15-man crew and highly specialized equipment, began to tear down the buildings. Structural steel was chopped up in truck-length pieces by a fantastic shear machine (which was much like a giant pair of scissors) and hauled away to be recycled. Unique items such as the front gates, original safe doors, office windows, and glass blocks were salvaged. The rest of the debris was trucked to the Floyd-Mitchell landfill. Demolition continued throughout most of 1995, and, by December, it was completed leaving only slabs of concrete on the 67-acre site.
All during the time of auction and demolition the plant manager, controller, environmental engineer and myself were retained as plant employees to facilitate the myriad of details associated with the plant closing. By 1996 however, the plant manager and myself were the only employees still on board.
Our remaining task was to maintain and access records and to work with corporate lawyers to handle pending legal matters. The two of us were like the proverbial “Last Man Standing." Our mission was now completed, and so we were terminated Jan. 1, 1998.
Walking away from the Oliver/White plant was a bittersweet moment for me as I was reluctantly about to begin my retirement years, but at the same time, I was leaving behind nearly 40 years of enjoyable employment, which I dearly loved. During that work time, there was never a day that I dreaded going to work. In fact, I eagerly looked forward to each day wondering how many of my responsibility hats I would be wearing as the day played out. My range of work activities was quite varied within which I had free reins with never a dull moment.
Even during the difficult, dark days as the company was sliding into its last weeks and months, my fellow staff members and I never lost our zest or our humor. Whenever we left our offices, we joked with our secretaries telling them, “If my boss calls, get his name.” All too soon, however, our joke became a reality as the top corporate officials came and went in a revolving-door fashion.
Finally, as the plant was shut down permanently, we staffers were saddened to say, “good-bye” to Oliver/White Farm, but we proudly moved on knowing that we had a “great run” – as in my case, almost four decades.