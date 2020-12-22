On one of our many trips across the Atlantic, Myrna and I spent several weeks Eurailing throughout Europe. Highest on our bucket list of countries to visit was the Netherlands (Holland), where Myrna’s father, Albert (A. J.) Kluiter, was born. He immigrated from Holland to the United States at the age of 2 with his parents, Jerry and Tillie (Tuin) Kluiter, and siblings, Ralph, John and Gertie. They sailed to the U.S.A. on the ROTTERDAM and arrived at Ellis Island on March 13, 1913. They then traveled on to Butler County and eventually settled in Clarksville, Iowa. Siblings Helen and Minnie were born here. Oma died in 1949, so Myrna has no memories of her, but her memories of Opa were that he always rode a bicycle, and that he left his wooden shoes on the back steps (as did her dad) to be worn again the next time he worked in the garden. Rock candy was always available to put in their afternoon cup of tea.
Myrna and I spent a few days visiting her relatives in Veelerveen and Vlagtwedde, Holland. We saw the house where Myrna’s father was born. We visited first cousins once removed who looked like the Kluiters: Cousin Diena/Aunt Minnie, Cousin Albert/Uncle Ralph, and cousin Jerry/Opa. Although we couldn’t always communicate in English, we were able to understand each other. For example: Cousin Jerry pointed to one plate of cheese and said, “Mooo”, and another and said, “Baaa." Cousin Diena put Myrna’s hand on the knob of a door that had been salvaged when Opa’s ancestral home was torn down, and the bricks and the door were used in the building of a new garage on the same property. This let Myrna know that all her ancestors had also touched this same door knob. What brought Myrna’s memories of Opa and the present together full circle were the bicycles and the wooden shoes by the back door. When they brought out the rock candy for the afternoon cup of tea, Myrna got very emotional. Even though they lived on two different continents and an ocean apart, for Myrna this rock candy became a symbol of traditions that connected generations of them together as family.
Since I had just gotten a crash course in Myrna’ Dutch heritage, I decided I needed to buy a pair of wooden shoes to take home as a memory of this trip. When we were in Amsterdam, we went to the famous Leidsestraat, a main shopping street in Amsterdam.
In one of the stores, wooden shoes were featured, and outside on the sidewalk was a wire basket of large, bright, yellow-painted wooden shoes. They were priced far less than five U.S. dollars a pair. “That’s cheap.” I thought and went inside to see if they had my size – 15D. Using the common greeting in the Netherlands, I extended my hand and nodded my head to the proprietor – a big, hearty looking Dutchman. In turn, he said, “Hallo, Welkom.” Not knowing if he spoke English, I resorted to pantomime by pointing to him, then the wooden shoes outside, and then to my size 15 shoes – in effect, asking him if he had shoes in my size. He broke into a wide smile and in a booming voice said in English, “Yah, I have gunboats for you.”
For years, those “gunboats” adorned a prominent spot in our Charles City home – right alongside Myrna’s wooden shoes – reminders of Myrna’s Dutch ancestors and of our wonderful visit to her homeland.