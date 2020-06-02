During the early part of 1968, all three Oliver manufacturing plants in Charles City, South Bend, Indiana, and Shelbyville, Illinois, were engaged in protracted labor contract negotiations with each plant’s respective unions.
In Charles City it was with Local 1315 of the United Auto Workers. I was lead negotiator for Oliver with respect to the dozens upon dozens of union demands which entailed work rules, seniority operations, and a host of other policy and procedure matters characterized as being “non-economic” issues. Hundreds of hours of tough negotiations sessions consumed virtually all of my waking hours. Finally, after grueling weeks across the table from UAW representatives, the myriad issues were narrowed down to a meager handful.
Then it was time for Bob Bird, Oliver Corporate Vice President, to come to Charles City and head up negotiating the “economic” issues such as wages and benefits, i.e. insurance, pensions, and supplemental unemployment benefits. At the table, Bob and I worked hand and glove; and during the hours away from the table, we spent lots of time analyzing, gathering information, and developing strategy. Bob was a master at negotiations, both at the table and away from it. I was one lucky guy to work with him, and I learned a tremendous amount of negotiations savvy – just like an apprentice learning from an accomplished journeyman.
Eventually in the spring of 1968, a new three-year labor contract was agreed upon and a summary was signed, ratified, and implemented. Later, Bob and I collaborated in drafting and printing a formal revision of the old contract. In South Bend and Shelbyville, the same scenario played out.
Bob Bird was a very humanistic person who, in all respects, perfectly understood and recognized the great efforts expended by the local negotiating teams. With all his heart, he wanted to someway – somehow thankfully reward those of us at the three plants for our herculean efforts. Bob’s boundless imagination and love for planning party events led him to arrange a fun-filled weekend in Chicago for the plant negotiators and, of course, their spouses. Formal invitations were sent and all of us at the three plants were happily looking forward to the wonderful weekend in the Windy City from May 17-19, 1968.
Four days before we were to leave for Chicago, my wife and I had our bags packed and our plane tickets in hand. But it was all for naught, and Bob Bird’s superb plans for a gala party were dashed when the terrible late afternoon F-5 tornado tore Charles City apart on Wednesday, May 15. The party would have to wait until later as Charles City had a lot of things to do. Everyone in our little town came together as we began the task of restoring the town, and even making it better than before. It wasn’t easy, and it didn’t happen overnight as we labored long and hard. But our people believed, and it happened – as a new town emerged for us Charles Cityians.
Meanwhile at Oliver corporate headquarters in Chicago, Bob Bird closely monitored Charles City’s rebuilding progress, and by Labor Day felt that it was time to reschedule the party that had been abruptly cancelled. Bob set the wheels in motion, and in late September the party became a reality as we plant negotiators and our spouses went to Chicago.
The Allerton Hotel on North Michigan Avenue was our home for the weekend. Late Saturday afternoon the party began when Bob Bird arrived and took over the social room that was connected to our hotel suite. He set up a complete bar along with a generous array of hors d’oeuvres. Shortly, the rest of the men and their wives came, and the party was off and running. Besides the plant negotiators, we were honored by the presence of Oliver President Jim Wormley; vice presidents Dick Brown and Herman Johnson; and of course Bob Bird. It was great socializing with Oliver’s “top dogs” and their wives. After all of that, we received a glorious accolade from Bob Bird thanking us and praising us for an exceptional job well done.
What a way to begin a party! We looked forward with anticipation as to what would come next and we weren’t disappointed. We were transported in style to the Ivanhoe Dinner Theatre where we feasted on delicious steaks and were treated to an outstanding play entitled, “Affairs of State” starring film and TV actress Celeste Holm. For those of us at the Oliver plants, it was truly an unforgettable party and evening – an experience that was brilliantly orchestrated by none other that that incomparable Bob Bird.