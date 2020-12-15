The small jet commercial liner lifted off the Juneau, Alaska, runway, maneuvering carefully between the treacherous mountain ranges which flanked the airport, carrying my daughter, Judy, and me to Gustavus, just a short hop north from Alaska’s capital.
Judy was treating me to a special outing at Glacier Bay – Alaska’s premier whale watching spot. From the quaint Gustavus village, we hiked four miles into the National park. After spending three delightful days at the Bay, even sighting a black bear outside our cabin, and with lifetime memories of breaching whales, we hiked back to Gustavus, watchful for straying bears.
When it was time for us to leave, the jet was not on the airstrip. Instead, Jim, the pilot of a little single-engine propeller airplane, was waiting to take us back. The stubby plane had fat, donut-shaped tires – almost like round balls. Back in the lower 48, we would have described the plane as a cute, little, puddle jumper. I was a bit skeptical about climbing aboard, especially in rugged Alaska. Judy saw my concern and said, “It’s OK, Dad, Jim’s a good pilot. I just wanted you to have the experience of bush flying.”
What could I say as Judy squeezed into the jump seat behind me, while I climbed into the co-pilot’s seat next to Jim? He started the engine, and, as it came to life, he ran his fingers down the check list twice, easing my concern, knowing that he was strictly following pre-flight protocol. Before releasing the bake pedal, Jim asked, “Do you mind if we take a detour on our way back to Juneau?” I looked back at Judy, who nodded, and I said to Jim, “It’s OK with us.”
With brake released and the engine at full R.P.M., we were quickly airborne. After leveling off at about 3,000 feet, Jim explained, “We’ll make a quick stop just round the corner.” Straight ahead an imposing mountain loomed up, and I was seized with panic. But Jim skirted around it, and with a grin said, “We just went around the corner and we’re headed for that fishing village down there,” which was about three miles away. “Yah,” I said, thankful that we had left the mountain behind us.
After circling the village, Jim asked “Do you see the runway?” I looked down and said, “No!” We circled the village again and dropped down to about 2,000 feet as Jim asked, “Do you spot it now?” “No”, I repeated. “Well” he said, as he dropped down below 1,000 feet, “let’s go around one more time,”
I still couldn’t see a runway and was getting jittery. Jim’s smile turned into a hearty laugh as he said, “It’s straight ahead, right below us,” as we made a soft smooth landing with those nice donut tires on the rough graveled, Main Street of the village. Still grinning, Jim explained, “Circling the village three times means I want to land, which gives the locals time enough to get their vehicles off Main Street.”
I gave Judy and Jim a big “Thank you” for the riveting flight – but not before we had safely touched down back in Juneau.