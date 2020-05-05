Plant Manager George Bird was a strong believer in self-improvement, not only for himself but also for his managers. When he learned of the Dale Carnegie course, he lost no time enrolling his entire staff as one big group. The Carnegie course uses a host of interesting techniques to train people to be effective speakers.
The most dramatic session in the course is about taking control and being assertive. Participants are required to aggressively take a position on a particular topic.
For a prop, they are given a long rolled-up newspaper and instructed to whack the paper on the table as they emphasized points in their speeches. Interestingly enough, George’s staff was already as aggressive as anyone could ever imagine.
The Carnegie leader’s invitation to let themselves go and beat newspapers to death during their speeches was like turning a pack of starved wild animals loose in a meat market. Each manager tried to outdo the others when it was his turn to “perform.” They whacked, flailed, and screamed; pieces of newspaper flew all over the room as they made their presentations. The instructor was visibly shaken, and he wondered what he had unleashed.
When the hair-raising session ended, the distraught instructor told Bird that he wasn’t sure he could control the group. George assured him that his boys were just having a little fun, and there was no reason to be concerned.
The sessions continued as scheduled. By the end of the course, the instructor admired them more than any other group he ever had. Some of the participants included Tony Obermeier, Curly Tower, Ed Kroft, Gordy Mead, and Mully Finch. Mully was normally an easy-going guy, but his performance during the assertive session ranked right up there with the rest of them.
Weeks later in his tiny office in Division 1, Mully held a second-step grievance meeting with the shop committee. Five members of the union were seated in a row next to the door. Mully was seated, only inches away, at his table facing the committee. Company representatives flanked Mully – two on his left and two on his right. I was one of 10 who was packed tightly in the office that normally seated five people comfortably.
Mully opened the meeting by reading the grievance to the group. It was a petty matter, and everyone in the room knew it. But the union was obliged to represent their constituents regardless of what they thought.
Mully told them it was a ridiculous grievance. The union began to state their case; but before they got too far, Mully, without any warning, jumped up with a long rolled-up newspaper he just happened to have under his table. He raised his voice, started shouting, and began to whack the newspaper on the table.
Those of us on Mully’s side of the table knew the outburst was just the beginning, and it was difficult to keep a sober face. Mully ranted, rave, and whacked the newspaper. Shreds of paper flew around the room with some landing on the union representatives.
A look of dismay and unbelief swept across the faces of the union committee. They tried to back away from the table, but there was no room to move. With their backs to the wall, they sat “glued” to their chairs, and their eyes riveted on Mully as he continued his tirade. They had always regarded Mully as friendly and easy going, but there was no doubt they truly thought he had gone berserk.
Mully’s stellar performance finally ended when there was nothing left of the newspaper to whack. He stood there in front of them silent and red-faced. The union committee looked at the floor averting any eye contact with Mully.
After a moment, the union chairman stood up and murmured in a subdued voice, “We don’t have anything more to say on this grievance.” Together they silently filed out of the office.
With the union gone, Mully grinned at us and said, “Did I pass the course?”