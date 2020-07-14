When Myrna and I married, she brought “Nelson” along with her. I let him live in my two stall garage next to my Cutlass Supreme Oldsmobile. “Nelson” was an imposing gentleman weighing in at 5,000 pounds. Big, heavy, and bright with chrome, “Nelson” was one of the last Model 98s which Oldsmobile made.
Myrna loves naming cars, and named my Cutlass “Herman”. I thought, “There’s a connection here – Myrna’s best friend was the wife of Herman Nelson, a retired Charles City banker.” Four-door “Nelson” was huge compared to my two door Cutlass coupe, but they were members of the same Oldsmobile family. And, when “Nelson” and “Herman” sat resting side-by-side in my garage, it was like a father and son spending quality time together.
In choosing a car, Myrna and I consider safety and reliability more important than style, and as big as I am, full-size cars certainly are a whole lot more comfortable than the little ones that I would have to squeeze in and out of.
Next, I bought Dave and LuAnn Hutchins elegant 1984 Cadillac and gave “Herman” to my daughter, Judy. Quickly Myrna christened my Cad, “Barclay” declaring that, “It’s a distinguished name for a distinguished car.”
In 1990, while in Acapulco during spring break, a parade of a dozen brand-new-all alike cars came down the street. They were big, long, and fantastically stylish – the first of the new Lincoln Town Cars which were to retain that same body style for eight years. I said, “Some day it would be nice to own a Lincoln Town Car.” A few years later I bought a 1990 midnight-blue Town Car and, “Old Blue,” was the name Myrna picked for him.
When old age did “Barclay” in, I got “Old Blue” as a hand-me-down from Myrna
while she got a red 1994 Town Car. The color reminded Myrna of Christmas Holly so she named it “Hollyl”. It was fun to hear “Old Blue” and “Holly” talk to each other in the garage when their internal computers routinely recycled. Eventually, “Old Blue’s” transmission failed, and we had to get another car.
Again, I got “Holly” as a hand-me-down, when we purchased another blue 1996 Town Car. Myrna chose the name “Anni”; and, as she explained, “Anni” was short for “Anniversary” to commemorate that we purchased it on our wedding anniversary date, October 22. It amused us that “Anni” and “Holly”, as side-by-side garage mates, also talked to each other just like “Old Blue” and “Holly” had done.
When I inherited “Holly” from Myrna, I was averse to driving a car with a woman’s name. I exercised my right to rename her and to changed her gender. She became a he and I named him “Freddy.” Although “Freddy” gave me good reliable transportation, he didn’t quite measure up to the other Town Cars which we so much enjoyed. So, I kept my eyes open for a possible replacement and found a 1997 Town Car (the last year for the 1990-1997 style series). As country-western music fans, we named our 1997 Town Car, “Bobby,” from K. T. Oslin’s popular song, “Hey, Bobby – do you want to take a ride in the country?”
During our ownership, Bobby’s mileage doubled, and he showed no signs of laying down. But we pondered, “What should we do with ‘Freddy’?” Our answer came quickly. Steve and Vanni taught in Barrow, Alaska, but spent the summer in Vanni’s hometown near St. Louis. When their old summer clunker had to be junked, we gave them “Freddy.” For a while, “Freddy” served them well, until everything seemed to go wrong. Worst of all, “Freddy” leaked buckets of oil – enough so that Steve and Vanni changed his name to “Valdez” – where the Alaskan Oil spilled occurred.
In 2011, with nearly 200,000 miles on 14-year-old “Bobby”, and 120,000 on 15-year-old “Anni,” Myrna and I looked for their replacements. We still wanted the same features in a car as before: big, safe, reliable, and stylish. For Myrna we bought a cashmere colored 2006 Signature Lincoln Town Car, and for the first time ever, Myrna gave him a full name “Caleb Cashmere Culberton”.
I bought a tan 2008 Mercury Marquis – a close cousin to “Caleb” and named my Mercury “Clarence”. Both “Caleb” and “Clarence” have served us well and are still taking us on down-the-road.