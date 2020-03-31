In reality, men are just little boys with big shoes and long pants. In every man there lurks a little boy filled with mischief just waiting to be turned loose. Here is one of the antics of the “boys” at the Plant.
Bernie and His Runaway Horse
At break time, John Monroe barged into my office shaking his finger and declared, “You’ve got to do something about this.” I tried to calm him down, but he kept flailing his arms and pointing to the parking lot north of the balloon building. He grabbed my arm, led me to the parking area, and pointed to a reserved sign hanging on a wire cable. It read, “BERNIE SCWARTZKOPF.”
A steel red-topped fence post angled out of the ground, and a short brown rope attached to the top of it was dangling partway to the ground and was frayed at the end. On the side of the post was a mound of hay. About eight feet away was a large deposit of horse manure. He pointed to the post and rope, shook his head, and snorted, “You’d think he’d have enough sense to tie his horse with a decent rope.” Pointing to the manure deposit, he demanded that I get Bernie out here to clean up this mess.” By then, a smile had crept across John’s face. I grinned, jabbed him on the arm, and we both had a great laugh. On the way back to the assembly area, I told Monroe, “I’ll get Bernie out there right now and tell him he’s got to clean up after his runaway horse.
I found Bernie and together we made our way to the parking lot. When Bernie saw the scene, he threw up his arms and demanded, “Who put you up to this?” Instantly, I replied, “You have been turned in; since it is your parking space and your horse that made the mess, you clean it up.” Bernie was angry, but at the same time he was laughing. As we walked back to the assembly line, dozens of employees peeked around corners to check on Bernie’s reaction. Monroe had done a good job of getting the word out on Bernie’s runaway horse.
The Hunters
One million square feet of buildings was home to more than just the working man. All kinds of animals, at one time or another, made courtesy calls at the plant. Mice and rats were well controlled in the usual way by traps, poison, and lots of cats. Cats loved the Plant. It provided them with thousands of square feet in which to feed and roam. Nooks and crannies were ideal for having their litters. Kind workers set out food and milk to new feline mothers. Occasionally other varmints liked to wander into the buildings. Raccoons, ground hogs, and dreaded skunks were the most common visitors. Whenever a skunk was spotted inside the Plant, workers wasted no time in getting word to the supervisors.
Gary Gerhard, of the M & R Department, would be summoned to personnel to pick up the company shotgun, which I kept under lock and key. The hunt began when the workers told Gary the skunk was seen in Division 4, Division 5, or whatever. There was no need for a hunting dog as workers yelled out, “He’s over there along the north wall by the drill!” or “He’s by Checkroom 7!” The workers were good pointers. When Gerhard had the skunk in his sights, he had to be careful not to damage machines or other equipment; and he also had to be mindful of the skunk’s spray to nearby workers. Then came the shot; the skunk went down, and the crisis passed. For Gerhard though, taking the skunk out of the Plant was another matter. When he returned the gun to personnel, it was easy to tell that he had been successful. All too often we sent him home, on company time, to refresh himself. It was a thankless job but someone had to do it.
Birds, particularly pigeons, were a perennial nuisance. Periodically, we conducted pigeon shoots to lessen the problem. Approval for the shoot was obtained from the chief of police, and supervisors eagerly volunteered their skills as hunters. When the shooting began, the sound of booming shotguns reverberated throughout the Plant. It was like a mini war zone. When hit, most pigeons fell to the roofs and grounds, but once in a while, they continued to glide and sometimes crashed through windows. Their flight ended when they hit either machines or men. There was always a friendly discussion as to which hunter shot the most, and usually it was Gordy Mead who came out the winner. As other effective means of controlling pigeons became available, the shootouts ended, and the pigeon-hunting parties became history.