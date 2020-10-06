For several years, Fred Newton and I ate breakfast at the Uptown Café in Charles City, where sometimes as many as a dozen men sat in “the back booth”, drank coffee and exchanged stories. But all that changed when the Uptown closed its doors, and the group had to relocate to other breakfast venues. At first, we chose Hy-Vee, but as Fred said, “Let’s go somewhere else; I feel like I’m eating in a gymnasium.” We did! Freddy, Ed Duroe, Steve Schiller and I switched to Dave’s Restaurant and selected a table in a far corner where we could carry on conversations away from the chatter of the main room.
The range of our morning conversations at Dave’s was as wide as the Montana sky. Much of it centered around hunting, fishing, flower and vegetable gardening, everyday events happening in Charles City, and of course, Fred’s maple syruping, and Ed’s jelly and jam making. We didn’t waste our time talking politics, nor did we attempt to solve the world problems.
One time, Fred had been thinking about what America must have looked like before the “White Man” came: rolling prairies with waves of grass; buffalos by the tens of thousands; and soaring eagles. He marveled at what once was – and showed concern for what was happening now.
We listened to Fred’s wartime stories as he relived his role in faraway places: England, the North Sea, and beyond. One morning, Fred told us of the time General Patton picked him out of a formation of soldiers he was inspecting. Patton stopped in front of Fred looked him over and saw a small, skinny man with a big hook nose. “Son," Patton asked, “are you getting enough to eat?” “Yes, sir,” Fred replied. “Soldier,” Patton said, “that’s good,” and moved on.
But all that aside, it was Fred’s “one-liner quips” which made our breakfasts with him most memorable. Here are some of those quips which played out on a typical morning. The first quote in each sentence is asked by one of us and the second is Fred’s answer or comment.
“How ya doin’ today, Fred?” “Too early to tell!”
“What’s on your agenda today?” “I haven’t got my orders yet!”
“It really rained hard last night.” “Yah, tell me about it.”
“Do you know where your umbrella is?” “They’re only for sissies.”
“Have you planted your tomatoes yet?” “Tomorrow.”
“Found any mushrooms yet?” “I’m working at it.
“Where do you hunt mushrooms?” “Out in the country.”
“Where in the country?” East of town.”
“I manage to get sticky fingers when I eat pancakes. “John, you lawyers all have sticky fingers.”
“How can you remember all the shenanigans that happened years ago in Charles City?” “I know where the bodies are buried.”
While Fred was a great talker who could spin fantastic stories about almost any topic, he also was an accomplished writer. In his book, “Birch Tree Anthology,” he related story-after-story which had its settings in Hackensack, Minnesota, where he grew up. His captivating stores ran the gamut – some of which were indeed plausible while others seemed to border on the unbelievable. One morning, I pressed Fred and asked him, “Which of all those stories in your book are true, and which ones are make believe.” With a wry grin, he answered, “I leave that up to you.”