For nearly 12 years, Myrna served as the Wartburg College Artist Series Director and traveled from our house in Charles City to Waverly on a regular weekly basis. In late-November 2012, I rode with her and hung out at the Wartburg Library while she worked. By mid-afternoon, she was ready to head back to Charles City, but I suggested we take a little time to check into the merits of living in Eisenach Village, a newly developed independent-living complex. It was designed specifically for folks over 55 and was associated with the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.
We met Mike Cooley, sales director for the village. (ASIDE: In 1965, Mike Cooley was in Myrna’s ninth grade English class in the old Waverly Junior High when she student taught under the supervision of Mrs. Heine.) At that time, his office was in one of the unsold units and would be moved to the Klubhaus when that building was completed. He showed us three units which were available for sale and which could be customized by the purchaser. The Cantebury Unit at 1216 Bach Dr. struck our fancy, and we told Mike that we would be interested in a unit like that and maybe consider making a purchase down the road in five years.
Three days later, Myrna was driving us to Pella, Iowa, for an Iowa Presenters meeting at Central College. I said to her, “You know, in five years I’ll be almost 90 years old. I’m not sure I’ll be up to going through the effort of moving to a place like Eisenach Village.” She said, “I’m not sure if I could either and with a slight pause said, “I’m ready to move there right now!”
I readily agreed, and immediately Myrna pulled our car over onto the shoulder, stopped, and called the sales office on her cell phone. Mike was not in the office, but Shirley took down the information and made an appointment for us to see Mike in a few days with our down payment. When we walked into the office, Mike chuckled and said, “The unit is yours and five years just came and went in three days.” We signed the purchase papers making us the owners of not one but two houses: one in Charles City and one in Waverly.
We wasted no time in having three different Charles City realtors appraise our home on Ellis Drive, but before we signed a listing agreement, we luckily received a good, unsolicited offer to buy which we quickly accepted without incurring any realtor fees. It was an even better deal when the buyer told us they wouldn’t want possession until we made our move to Waverly some time during June. How lucky can we be!
Since we had to downsize from 4,400 square feet to 1,900 square feet, we were thankful that we had nearly six months to get ready for our move to Waverly. On May 28, 2013, we moved into our new home in Eisenach Village in Waverly. We couldn’t have picked a better place than the Village to live out our retirement years, and, it’s music to my ears, when Myrna tells me every day, “I just love it here!!”