When I returned to the Personnel Department after talking to the workers and their wives in the Heat Treat Department, several people were there begging to borrow lift trucks.
They were fearful that people were trapped in basements, and they needed heavy equipment to move the tangled masses of debris in their search for missing persons. That night I released 27 lift trucks to whoever asked for them.
When the plant manger returned to Charles City the next day. I said, “You’ll probably fire me, but I turned 27 lift trucks loose to people who needed them.”
Without hesitation he said, “John, you did what was right. If you hadn’t turned them loose, I would have fired you.”
Two hours after the tornado, union representatives requested we give them medical supplies for people who had sought care and shelter at the labor center. Bandages, tape, blankets, and all the rest of our medical supplies were delivered to the labor center. Many employees and other families found refuge at the center as heavy winds and rain pelted Charles City all through that terrible night.
It was close to midnight when I headed home. I drove across lawns and dodged around uprooted trees and smashed cars. Debris was everywhere. My wife and children were safe and sound, and my home was not damaged. Because of high winds and pounding rain, we spent the night in the basement praying that the raging storm would not spawn another tornado.
The next morning, May 16, with the first light of day, I zig-zagged my way back to the plant. A short time later, Milt Obermeier, assembly-line superintendent, came in with a thermos filled with hot coffee.
I asked, “How did you make this coffee without electricity?”
He grinned and said, “I drained the basement hot water heater and added instant coffee.”
Later, about 6:15 a.m., Betty Erbe, a factory timekeeper, came to my office and said, “John, I would like to have the day off if possible.”
I put my arm around her shoulder and asked, “What’s wrong, Betty?”
She tearfully replied, “My house is gone, and I need some time to find a place to live.”
I told here she could take whatever time she needed to get resettled – two weeks or more – and her job would be there for her. She hugged me in appreciation. Two days later she was back on the job.
That heartrending drama was played out time and again as workers requested and were granted time off to put their lives back together. In their personal adversities, they placed responsibility to their jobs far above that which could ever be expected of them. They were a dedicated work force. Through ingenuity and great determination, we survived those terrible days that followed the disaster and became a stronger community in the process.
Two days after the tornado, Shop Superintendent Tony Obermeier and I paid a visit to the labor center to talk with Jim Clark, president of the UAW Local 1315. Our mission was to discuss the perplexing problem of how to follow contact seniority provisions with so many employees off work.
In a memorable gesture, Clark picked up the labor contract from his desk and threw it in the wastebasket. He said, “The contract stays there until you get the Plant up and running. What workers need more than contract compliance is a job to come back to. They need to earn money as quickly as possible.” Tony and I pledged to do everything possible for a fast start-up and return to work.
It took only one week to replace roofs and walls. In a remarkably short time, electricity, gas, water, and air were restored to the Plant thanks to the supreme efforts of the city and utility company. The enormous task of bringing the Plant back to life progressed faster than any of us dared to hope.
Radio station KCHA did an outstanding job keeping the people of Charles City informed. A few short hours after the station was knocked out of commission, owner Vern Bromberg and his staff had KCHA back on the air thanks to back-up generators at their tower site.
All programming and broadcasting were done right out of the tiny tower shack. Minute-to-minute bulletins and announcements were made all day and well into the night. Bromberg virtually lived at the shack and performed a tremendous service to the community by staying there 24 fours a day during the first two weeks following the tornado.
Battery operated radios were the only means of receiving KCHA broadcasts and were in hot demand until power was restored. Each day I carried bulletins to Bromberg keeping the work force up-to-date through KCHA.
The Tornado story concludes next week in Part III.