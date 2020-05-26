Jay Sweet was a plant electrician and an amateur radio operator. He volunteered his services and set up a communication center at St. John Lutheran Church.
Hundreds of concerned people outside of Charles City turned to short-wave radio communication to make contact with friends and relatives. Jay operated his transmitter and receiver from a basement classroom. He ate and slept on the premises during the four weeks he provided the service.
Whenever Jay received a message, he jotted it down and gave it to a high school student “runner” who delivered it. When the “runner” returned, Jay transmitted a message back telling the inquirer that his friend or relative had been found and was safe. Jay’s contribution of putting people in touch with each other was invaluable; through his untiring efforts, messages by the hundreds were handled.
Around town, a massive cleanup began. The first priority was to unblock and clear streets and bridges so traffic could get through. Unsafe buildings were pulled down. Hog Buyer, Harley Peters, organized block parties for residents of each block to work as groups in cleaning up their properties.
Nails, broken glass, steel and wood splinters took a heavy toll on the tires for all vehicles. Each day hundreds upon hundreds of tires went flat. Service stations were not equipped to make even a dent in the demand for repairs. The cleanup activity was all but stalled.
Oliver was asked for tire-repair help. In response to the plea, a tire-repair station was set up at the end of the assembly line, and repair crews were organized. Priority was given to trucks, but the service was made available to everyone regardless of the type of vehicle. In all cases, the tires were repaired free of charge. Repair crews worked round-the-clock seven days a week. By the time the tire crisis had passed, over 18,000 tires had been fixed – all free of charge.
Exactly one week to the day after the tornado, the plant reopened and operated on a curtailed basis, and by May 26, 11 days after the tornado, the plant was back to near normal operation.
When employees returned to work, their assigned areas generally were in good order, but their machines and tote boxes were covered with broken glass. Soon the dispensary was swamped with workers who had cut their hands.
The Charles City physicians group was contacted. They recommended that a mass tetanus-shot program be set up for the workers. Through the coordinated efforts of the doctors, Red Cross, and local nurses, tetanus supplies were rushed to the Plant. A dozen nurses were on hand to administer the shouts.
Even though immunization was a voluntary program, approximately 980 employees elected to take advantage of the free shots. Nurses were divided into two groups with each group working 15 minutes on and then 15 minute off. The mass immunization took only four hours to complete.
During the summer and fall of 1968, the sound of chain saws could be heard day and night as the community cut up thousands of trees destroyed by the tornado. The sound of nails being hammered accompanied by the buzzing of the saws was heard 24 hours a day as people worked long hours to rebuild their homes before the onset of winter.
Many employees worked 16-18–hour days. After they had put in a full 8-hour shift at the plant, they went home to work on their houses or to help relatives, neighbors, or co-workers. It was a long, tiring summer and fall, but the challenge of rebuilding homes and community was met with gritty determination.
Never before had the community come together in so many ways as it did after the tornado. Today, Charles City is a beautiful town with fine residences, businesses, schools, churches, parks, and wonderful cultural and recreational facilities.