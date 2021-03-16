They’re everywhere – men’s morning coffee groups, and, of course, women too have their groups. During the 55 years I lived in Charles City, I was a member of the 10-10 group of about a dozen men, who met Monday through Friday mornings at 10 minutes after 10 at the Uptown Café on Main Street; and when that closed, we went across the street to Aromas Coffee Shop.
The lively conversation was wide-ranging – from hunting and fishing to artsy cultural events – giving everybody a topic or two that was of their forte. But the big activity of the whole group was to play the “Game” where the loser was obliged to pay for everyone’s coffee.
As the price of coffee increased, losing became an expensive burden. So the rules were changed with everyone buying their own coffee, and depending on the number of players, a formula was set up to have the loser pay the tip up to a maximum of $5 – an amount that was manageable.
In 2013, when I moved to Waverly, I shopped around town in search of a coffee group that I could join. I found a large group – sometimes as many as two-dozen at the Hy-Vee store. I sat down with the group and was happy that they played the same “game” as in Charles City. However, the Hy-Vee group still had the loser buy coffee for everyone and that was way out of my billfold comfort zone, so I continued my search for some other coffee group.
Eventually, I found a group of eight to 10 guys who met at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday in McDonald’s play room area around a nice oval table, which easily accommodated up to 12 people. It was a secluded room out of McDonald’s main stream seating area; and at that early morning meeting time, kids were not around to use the play equipment.
I was pleased to learn that Bob Coonradt, a friend and high school classmate of mine, was the senior and more or less chairman of the group, too. Bob was a long-term coffee goer, who frequented the Red Fox until it closed down. Without hesitation, he reassembled the group to McDonald’s.
It was a good group of guys who didn’t play “the game,” but who bet trifling amounts on the baseball World Series or on Iowa Hawkeye football games – especially one member who hailed from Nebraska always betting on the Cornhuskers, regardless of the odds.
Our congenial leader set no rules for the group and any and all topics were fair game except three, which were no-no’s: politics, religion and sex. You might think, “What a dull group?” But in reality, our banter was refreshing as a plethora of topics always popped up, seemingly out of nowhere, and away we went discussing whatever.
Initially, when a question arose for which no one had an answer, Bob would assign someone to find the answer and report back the next day. But all that changed when someone in our group hauled out his smart phone, and we had instant answers at our fingertips.
When McDonald’s closed off indoor seating in the spring of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, our coffee group no longer had a meeting place, but good old American ingenuity took hold, and we formed a way to stay connected.
During good weather, a once-a-week, Monday-morning-coffee meeting was set up in the driveway of one of the member’s homes. Folding chairs, properly spaced for social distancing, permitted us to remain connected and our banter continued as usual.
And, even in inclement weather conditions, getting together was no problem as we simply convened our meetings inside the garage in the same fashion as we did outside on the driveway. But there came a time when winter weather finally put a stop to those get-togethers.
Yet another plan – Plan B for staying connected in some way was devised by setting up Zoom meetings on our computers. We are now brought together electronically Tuesday mornings, where we can talk and see everyone from the comfort of each of our own homes. We have even included my son, who lives in the St. Louis area. With Plan B operational we have given truth to the old cliché, “Where there’s a will there’s a way.”
Someday though, when the pandemic is over, our next plan – Plan C going back to McDonald’s – will be implemented by our special coffee group.