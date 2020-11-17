It was always an adventure to go to tractor shows and get-togethers where I set up to sell my books – “The Tractor Builders,” and “Postscripts.” What a pleasure it was to rub shoulders with the other vendors who also attended those shows to sell their wares. It amazed me at the variety of what vendors had to sell – and what their customers bought. Old and new reproduction repair parts for Oliver and White tractors drew crowds of men who were deeply involved in restoring their special tractors. Others, who collected toy tractors, had a wide selection to choose from. Then there were T-shirts, caps, and other wearing apparel, such as bright green suspenders that had “OLIVER” in yellow letters emblazoned on the straps. There seemed to be no end to the memorabilia that was available: pens, belt buckles, key rings, pins and you name it – all imprinted with “OLIVER”! There was something for everyone. Old service manuals for the restorers; sales literature and old “OLIVER” signs were in great demand; and books on tractors, such as mine sold quite well. For many buyers, it was like being a kid in a candy store. Just meeting other vendors and getting to know them was a fun thing.
But the real fun was meeting the hundreds of men, women and children who attended the shows. It was almost a non-stop gab-fest, especially with the collectors who stopped by and proudly related their personal collector stories. Amazingly enough, there was a pattern to their various stories.
Typically, their story began with their discovery – how they stumbled across an old tractor in a grove of trees on some out-of-the way farm. Their “finds” were always rusting away to worthless hunks of iron. Next, their eyes sparkled as they looked me straight in the eye, and described in detail – step-by-step – how they negotiated a deal! Invariably, they told the farmer they would haul that old iron away and get it out of his grove – at no charge. Of course, the farmers said, “It ain’t hurting anybody out there.”
The next offer was made to haul the iron away at no charge, and pay the farmer scrap iron price. But farmers are noted, too, for their negotiation shrewdness. They shook their heads and said, “Maybe that old tractor is a valuable antique – and even if it ain’t – I have a sentimental attachment for it.” Usually the farmers kicked a clump of dirt and wistfully looked away and said, “It was my granddaddy’s tractor, my dad’s, and the first tractor I had when I started farming.”
The collectors’ stories went on with more haggling details until finally they convinced the farmer to part with his “valuable heirloom.” I haven’t met a collector who felt that he paid too much for his find. On the contrary, they all chuckled about how they got the best of deal. I have no serious doubt that those same collectors used that line to convince their better-half that they made a real “steal.” And their stories continued as they told me how they had a dickens of a time getting their tractors out of the groves, then the task of hauling their newly acquired tractors home.
Again, their eyes lit up as they explained their restoration process, the disassembly teardown, the agony of dealing with missing or broken parts, and their extensive search – sometimes nationwide – for replacement parts. Then, with unabashed joy, they launched into the reassembly: engine, power train, chassis, sheet metal and finally, the finishing touch of fresh shiny paint. At this point they whipped out pictures – pictures of before, during, and after – of their pride and joy. Parents of new born children could not have been any prouder.
Even though I heard those stories hundreds of times, I never tired of hearing more. It wasn’t the tractors that held my attention but the genuine honest-to-goodness passion of the men. I saw it shining in their eyes, heard it in their proud voices, and saw it in their animated hands and arms. They loved their stories and I did, too.
To be continued in Part II.