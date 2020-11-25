Last week’s tractor restoration stories were not the only ones that good old boys liked to spin. My favorite true story was related to me by a Minneapolis Moline man. He was attending a farm equipment auction held on the seller’s farm. The last item to be sold was a cultivator, which had a large tree growing through it. There was hardly any interest in the cultivator because of the tree, and when the bidding started only one bidder raised his number card. Without hesitation, the auctioneer yelled, “Sold,” and added, “You will have to take the tree to get at the cultivator.” The bidder nodded, cut the tree down, hauled it away and left the cultivator lay where it was. He knew what he was doing. At the saw mill, he sold the walnut tree for a fabulous profit.
On a personal note, one of my favorite book-selling stories involved a man from Spokane, Washington, who bought my “The Tractor Builder” book at a show in Wentzville, Missouri. Politely, I asked, “Do you have a tractor collection?” “Yes,” he said. “More than one?” I countered. “115” he said. “My goodness, man,” I said, “where do you put them all?” Smiling, he said, “I have them all in buildings – in fact, I have one in my house – in the living room!” I said, “That’s incredible. What does your wife think about having a tractor in the living room?” He laughed and said, “You know, John, that’s why I don’t have a wife anymore.”
I am humbly proud of my “Tractor Builders” book, and at one show, a farmer, perhaps in his early 40s, stopped by with his wife to chat with me. “Mr. Culbertson, I’m Bill Fisher. I bought your book at last year’s tractor show, and I just wanted to tell you that how much I enjoyed it.” “Thank you,” I said. “I really appreciate that.” “You know,” he added with great sincerity, “it’s the best book I have ever read.” I shook his hand and said, “Well, that’s the nicest compliment I’ve ever had, thank you again Bill.” “But,” his wife said, as she pushed Bill aside and stood in front of me with a light smile on her face, “you should know Mr. Culbertson, that your book is the only book Bill has ever read!”