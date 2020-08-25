Tote boxes full of cast-aside pieces of metal and heaps of tangled junk parts on their way to the Oliver foundry cupola in Charles City for melt down represented more than worthless scrap to Don Engels. In his mind, that scrap had the makings of clever and pricey objects of art. Engels, a capable and veteran manufacturing process engineer at the Plant, pursued a parallel career by creating miniature detailed machines out of various thicknesses and shapes of scrap metal. His creations, numbering into the thousands, had their beginnings when Engels, during his lunch hour, filled tote boxes with scrap metal. He paid the company the going rate for scrap, which was usually around 3¢ per pound.
His workshop studio was a converted brooder house on his farm near Rockford, Iowa. Besides being outfitted with the tools of his trade, including an array of torches, cutters, clamps, and huge scrap inventories, his workshop even had air conditioning and a stereo. It was a great environment for Don to turn loose his creativity.
Although Don had always been attracted to rough and primitive art forms, it wasn’t until 1972 at age 30 that he decided to jump in and try his hand at it. For starters, he rented some torches and talked Clarence Justus, industrial engineer, into giving him a few lessons in brazing. Almost from his first effort, he was recognized as a rising artist even though he never had any formal training. He sketched his work – not on paper but in his mind’s eye – a talent that was born out of his engineering work where visualization is essential. In his mental imaging, he considered how the natural colors of copper, brass, and other metals would fit into the uniqueness of his caricature objects. He never resorted to looking through metal sculpture books for ideas. He wanted to keep his mind free and clear so that only his own ideas would emerge in his work. Engels’ techniques utilized scrap components to complement his sculptures rather than to draw attention to the origin of parts that is the underlying notion of much of the so-called junk art.
An airplane buff since his days in the U.S. Air Force, Don started creating imaginative airplane sculptures. One of his personal favorites was a World War I biplane which was made largely from scrap stampings from Division 8. The plane’s engine cylinders were plugs of scrap that came from Division 2 screw machines. Another interesting plane was a stubby triplane that certainly was an eye catcher. As with all of his work, exaggerations, such as oversized airplane engines, were the trademark of his product.
Besides airplanes, he created his own line of model cars with bodies predominately made of copper. The wheels, bumpers, and car frames came mostly from Division 8 scrap. His vintage automobiles had comic exaggerated cabs and headlights. Engels’ Rolls Royce had a distinctive bold front. The grill captured quite well the famous Rolls Royce focal point, and the hood was even adorned with a flying lady. Amusingly, the headlights took on the proportions of searchlights.
Don got into making his hot air balloons when he was commissioned to create a memorial in honor of Barry Basuk, a Charles City youth who died of leukemia. It is a magnificent masterpiece that contains a lot of fun things. In all of his balloon creations, copper toilet floats provided a good basic shape for the actual balloons, and from there a wide variety of sculptures were developed – each with its own character and individuality – as perceived by Engels.
In the beginning, Don’s sales were mostly to private individuals who wanted him to create a special sculpture such as a San Francisco trolley car. But his big opportunity came when he was commissioned to make a whole series of farm tractors of all the brands for a well-to-do tractor parts supplier. With those sculptures, Don’s success grew by leaps and bounds. He was no longer an unknown but a celebrity artist who gained prominence on both state and regional levels. Many of his creations were heavily sought after by upscale arty shops in Minneapolis and other Metropolitan areas.
Engels was devoted to his job at the Plant. He held the respect of both his fellow engineers and those in the shop who benefited from his unequaled manufacturing engineering talents. He was a tireless worker who spent 10 to 12 productive hours each day on the job at the Plant – only to return to his studio for another 4 to 5 hours of relaxation pursuing his artistic hobby. Don combined the best of both his worlds – as a process engineer engaged in the manufacturing of real working tractors for farmers and as a creator of nostalgic art in the form of planes, trains, autos, balloons, and yes, even farm tractors.