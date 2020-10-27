White Farm Equipment (WFE and formerly Oliver) came off 1979 as the most profitable year ever in its long history. However, the euphoria expressed by the corporate headquarters in Chicago was short lived.
The 1980s was a disastrous decade on the farm scene – for farmers, the agricultural industry, and unfortunately WFE, especially its Charles City plant. The far reaching economic collapse was severe – a full-blown recession – perhaps close to equaling the Great Depression of the 1930s.
For the Charles City plant, the 1980s farm crisis was the beginning of its end and from which it never recovered. On Sept. 4, 1980, White Motor, WFE’s parent company, filed for bankruptcy; and later in November, sold off its WFE holdings to TIC Investment Company, a Dallas, Texas, conglomerate. However, the idled Charles City WFE plant did not resume operations until January 1982 – and then, only for a short time at a minimum level of production.
In August 1983, limited production once again started up. But bankruptcy in May 1985 was filed, and TIC had no choice but to sell WFE to Allied Products Corporation in November. During the next six years, Allied went all out giving it the “old college try” by arranging substantial financing for operating expenses and for making much needed capital improvements.
But it wasn’t enough as the farm crisis continued unabated. Tractor sales never rebounded, and there was only a trickle of tractors coming off the assembly line. Sadly, in November of 1992, Allied gave notice that it was “throwing in the towel” and closing the Charles City plant on July 31, 1993.
It was a sad time for employees and for Charles City – and an end of a 92-year era which had begun in 1901. But the community came back as it did after the devastating 1968 tornado.