Holiday Feast
At the Oliver Tractor Plant in Charles City, we all remember the last work day before the start of the annual Christmas–New Year’s shutdown vacation.
Long standing practices allowed everyone to bring in food of their choice. Each department set up a spread that was nothing short of a feast for kings and queens. Employees were even encouraged to venture forth and visit other departments to sample their goodies.
With each passing year, it seemed as though the feast became more elaborate than the previous year’s. Whole hams and turkeys with all the fixings, along with trays of homemade cookies, cakes, and candies adorned the serving tables throughout the Plant. It was a time of fun and good cheer. Indeed, it was a sumptuous banquet indulged in by one and all.
The Big Picnic
In September 1974 an all-employee/retiree family picnic was held at the North Iowa Fairgrounds in Mason City. There was something for everyone as seen by the schedule of events listed below:
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Picnic dinner served at exhibit hall
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Horse show at show ring
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Fair rides
11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Carnival games
1 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Softball games
1 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Rock band dance
1:30 p.m.: Horseshoes
2 p.m.: Chucktownchuckers vs Oakbrookers (Championship softball game)
2 p.m.: Dunking machine
Over 12,000 people attended the old-fashioned picnic and were served a full-meal deal that included barbecue beef and pork sandwiches, homemade potato salad, baked beans, chips, cake, and coffee. A dozen self-serve soft drink dispensers were scattered around the grounds for all to “help themselves”. Two double-sided beer trucks were provided to ease the thirst of those adults who preferred that beverage.
Fortunately, sunny, cool weather favored the big crowd which turned out for the fun-for-all ages event. It was the largest ever get-together in the company’s 93-year history. The company, union, management club, and union retiree club all joined together to plan, finance, and host the spectacular picnic.
Planning for the picnic was months in the making. For example, all the grounds and buildings were measured and scale maps were drawn up a month before the picnic. Two days before the big day, an on-site crew set up overnight headquarters on the fairgrounds to direct the operation as it came together. Carnival rides were set up in designated areas, a kid’s game section was roped off, softball fields were laid out, and a legion of other tasks were completed.
On the big day, Mason City police and state troopers directed the flow of traffic on Highway 18 and funneled it into the grounds from the west entrance. Church youth groups were enlisted to handle the task of orderly parking on the grounds.
By 11 a.m. the fairgrounds was packed and the picnic was well underway. Food was prepared and served by the same firm Winnebago used for its huge rallies in Forest City. At 7 a.m. their grills were fired up and by 11 a.m. serving started. One and a half hours later, the crowd of 12,000 had been fed and over 18,000 sandwiches has been consumed.
The corporate executive softball team flew in from Chicago and was transported from the Mason City airport to the picnic by a church bus. Everything went off without a hitch. The hardworking church youth groups were invited to join in the activities and then stayed to clean up the grounds after the picnic.
It was a memorable occasion for both those who worked the picnic and for those families who came for a fun day. As picnics come and go, this one was the mother of all picnics.