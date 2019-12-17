For several decades, the popular monthly magazine Reader’s Digest ran feature stories of “My Most Unforgettable Character.” My personal, most unforgettable character was Ed Kroft. Without a doubt, he was unforgettable not only to me, but to hundreds of Oliver employees. As far as being a character, he ranked right up there.
I had the privilege of working with Ed and the good fortune of having him as my mentor. Even in his retirement years, he maintained a special interest in me and often wrote or called to offer whatever guidance he could. In turn, I sought his counsel on many occasions. Certainly, whatever success I might have had in my career at the Oliver plant, Ed deserves a generous share of it.
While Kroft was an outstanding manager who was recognized for his abilities and his strong dedication to the company, it was his off-the-wall antics that brought him notoriety. His pranks and shenanigans became the topic of countless conversations with the employees and eventually he became the proverbial “legend in his own time” – a legend that endured long after his death. When old-timers gathered to reminisce about “back when I worked up there,” Kroft stories invariably took center stage.
In my position at Oliver, I was privy to many of the underlying reasons behind Kroft’s outlandish behavior. Sometimes he asked me to be his straight-man and engage him in charade arguments. Two of his most macabre routines in which I participated as his foil was during his indoctrination of new employees. In those sessions, Ed was into his hellfire and brimstone sermons covering everything from the evil effects of smoking and drinking, to the sin of infidelity, to the irresponsibility of being a financial deadbeat. In a frenzy, he moved from subject to subject – sometimes pounding on his desk for emphasis and sometimes relentlessly marching back and forth in front of the class shaking his fist at them. He hammered away at the importance of diligence and hard work on the job. He recounted the times when employees were fired for poor work, absenteeism, and at least a dozen other reasons. If anyone in the room had thoughts of how he was going to spend his first paycheck, it was completely blown away when Ed ranted and raved about the foolishness of taking that first paycheck to buy toys like fast cars, and speed boats. He further cautioned them to refrain from squandering their checks in bars, and of course, on the ladies that sometimes frequented those bars. Up to that point, it was oration at its best – the likes of which had not been see anywhere since the era of the old-time revival meetings.
Next on the orientation agenda was “Safety” as Kroft displayed and demonstrated personal safety equipment which the company provided for employees: safety shoes, safety glasses, hard hats, ear protection, and gloves.
Then it was charade time scripted as follows.
ED: “I think these people should see what happened to that fellow in Division 4 last week who wasn’t wearing his safety glasses.”
JOHN: “No, Ed, I don’t think we should do that; they haven’t even been out on the job yet.”
ED: “Well, you’re probably right, but…..”
JOHN: “Why don’t we move on to the next item.”
ED: “No, I’m going to show them no matter how bad it is.”
JOHN: “But, Ed!”
ED: “I’m going to do it.”
The argument swayed back and forth until Ed reached into his desk drawer, pulled out a small cylindrical clear glass bottle, cupped it in his had so that the class could see he had something, but they didn’t know what. Ed then somberly said, “Last week we had a fellow in Division 4 just outside this office. He was running an old Potter Johnson lathe when a chunk of iron flew out of the machine. He – He – wasn’t wearing – his – safely – glasses! The poor fellow lost his eye – right on the spot.”
With that grim pronouncement, Ed opened his hand, held up that glass bottle for all to see, pointed to the object inside the bottle, and chokingly said, “And that’s his eye in there.” The eyeball was floating around in a slightly reddish liquid. Without any hesitation, Ed confronted each gasping recruit, giving them a close-up view of the eyeball. He moved it from face-to-face until each person had a chance to get a good glimpse of it. There was always a deathly silence after that until Ed said in a commanding voice, “I want each one of you to look me in the eye.” Fearfully they obeyed, and Ed shook his fist at them shouting “ALWAYS WEAR YOUR SAFETY GLASSES!” Of course, the eyeball was only a glass eye, and the red liquid was not blood but a little merthiolate mixed with water. The illusion was all too realistic – something that employees never forgot.
Don’t miss next week’s story when I relate Kroft’s most audacious deception ever!