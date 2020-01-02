Ed Kroft’s indoctrination of new employees at Oliver left an indelible impression on those who had been subjected to his “old-time-revival” antics.
For his grand finale, he was at the top of his show when he launched into the dangers of running machines. In graphic words he told the new recruits how quickly fingers and hands could be badly mangled or lost.
It was spellbinding, and he had their individual attention as he paused to remove something from his desk drawer, and then ceremoniously said, “I’ve got one more thing before I take you out to your machines.”
He removed something from the drawer. I put my hand solidly on his shoulder and told him, “No, Ed, I’m not going to let you do it.”
Ed looked up, glared at me and in a snarling voice said, “I’m doing it.”
With that we were once again locked into a seemingly all-out heated argument. It was always clear from reading the anxious expressions on the faces of our captive audience that they were alarmed and thinking, “What’s going to happen next?”
This time Ed’s prop was a 3-by-5-inch cardboard box about 1½ inches deep. It was a box that once held a supply of Band-Aid bandages in the dispensary.
The top lid of the box was a one-piece flap. When it was lifted up, the inside of the box was fully visible. Ed had prepared his prop by cutting a 1-inch round hole on one end of the bottom of the box.
He lined the inside of the box with soft layers of cotton and, with a generous amount of merthiolate, colored the cotton around the open hole a bright red. With amazing simplicity, he had created a neat little display case.
During our argument, Kroft, unbeknownst to his audience, dusted his middle finger with talcum powder that was stashed in the desk drawer. Then he eased his talcum-powdered finger from the underside of the box through the hole, positioning it on top of the cotton with the reddened edges of the cotton encircling his finger. The finger in the box led to but one conclusion – an amputated finger.
Ed closed the lid on the hidden box, stood up, and said, “I’m going to show them what happened to Bill yesterday.”
The tension in the room was stifling. For the first time, the group saw the box that Ed was carefully cradling in both hands, but they couldn’t see that one of Ed’s hands was underneath the box.
“Old Bill got his hand caught in a machine yesterday!” Ed blurted out as he flipped the lid wide open.
Apparently, there, for all to see, was old Bill’s amputated finger lying inside the box. Ed made his way slowly around the room and made sure each new machine-operator-to-be got an extra close view of the finger.
Gasps and sobs of “Oh, No! Oh No!” were common. Some even weakly whispered, “I think I’m going to be sick.” The performance was so well orchestrated that no one ever suspected that the gruesome sickly looking white finger in the box was really healthy and firmly attached to Ed’s hand. The deception was incredible.
Ed couldn’t leave well enough alone. In one indoctrination class of only two persons, Kroft gave his usual performance. When it was time to show the “amputated” finger, he allowed the first fellow a quick glimpse and then moved directly in front of the other new employee. Slowly, Kroft brought the open box to within inches of the pitiful recruit’s face.
I could see the poor fellow gulping for air because there was nowhere to look except directly at the finger. Ed couldn’t resist the moment! He vigorously moved his finger up and down in the box – and that’s all it took! The hapless recruit fainted dead away. After that, Kroft incorporated the “moving finger” into his act, and countless former employees still remember the trauma of seeing an apparently detached finger come to life.
With Ed’s flair for the dramatic, he should have been an actor on the stage.