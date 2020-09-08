Years ago, Louis Culbert, a retired inspector at the Oliver Tractor plant in Charles City, said to me, “I’m getting right up there, and having a hard time doing all the things I used to do. It takes me a little longer to get out of my Lazy Boy, and my long walks in the cool of the morning have been cut back to a slow stroll one block down the street to my neighborhood C store. I’ve even had to give up on some of my reading, but I still read my favorite Louis L’Amour books. Yeah, I could go on and on, but you don’t want to hear all that stuff anyway.”
Well, Al, my son who lives in Cedar Rapids, called me and said, “Dad, why don’t you live with me?”
You know, I thought about it for a couple of days – even lost a little sleep over it. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to leave Charles City, but finally I said, “What the heck, I’ll give it a try. What do I have to lose?”
It’s hard to believe that just two weeks later, I had given up my apartment in the Starr Home, sold my furniture, and moved in with Al and was now living the “Life of Riley” in Cedar Rapids. We both enjoyed catching up and getting reacquainted. I guess they call it having “quality time” together.
But after a whole month there, I realized I had a serious problem, one that started to gnaw at me when Al took me to get my driver’s license. I didn’t pass the eye exam and had to find an optometrist. A day or two later, I had a terrible toothache that sent me screaming to Al’s dentist. Well, I’m no dummy, and it finally dawned on me that I had left my whole support system back in Charles City. Let’s see, there was my banker, my barber, dentist, pastor, doctor, mechanic, and a whole lot more who took care of me.
Well, to make a long story short, I had Al pack me up and drive me back to Charles City. I’m a real lucky guy because my old apartment was still vacant, and I moved right back in. Al stayed just long enough to help me outfit my old place and then headed back to Cedar Rapids.
“It’s good to be home,” I thought as I slid back in my new La-Z-Boy thinking about my plans for the weekend. I had just gotten off the phone with the deli manager of my neighborhood Hy-Vee. Everything was set up for Saturday night for them to cater a fancy dinner to be served at 6:30 p.m. in the Starr Home’s private dining room.
I was so excited I could hardly wait to host all my dinner guests – you know – my banker, my barber, my…