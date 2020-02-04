The following is paraphrased from information gotten off the internet.
In 1896 James Henry Holden, a prospector, discovered a wealthy body of ore in a valley of the Cascade Mountains above Lake Chelan in Washington state.
Even though he tried to raise the capital to develop the mine himself, Holden never succeeded. In 1938 Howe Sound Mining Co. purchased the mineral rights to the property and the first shipment of ore concentrate was sent down Lake Chelan.
The banner headline in the Wanatchee Daily World on April 26, 1939, stated “Riches Pour from Holden Mine” and claimed that Holden was the number one mining operation in the State.
A village developed around the mining operation, and it resembled more of a college campus than a mining town. Everything was ultra modern at Holden. It touted four of the best Bowling Alleys in the State. The recreation hall contained a gym, dance hall, movie theatre, community meeting place, and stage attractions.
At the peak operations, around 600 people lived at Holden. Single men lived in dormitories, and families lived in company built chalets. Some $66 million worth of ore, mostly copper, was extracted during the 19 years that the mine was in production.
In 1957 the mine closed due to falling copper prices, and the operations and the village were abandoned except for a small contingent of caretakers. While the Mining Company made several attempts to sell the village, it met with no success.
In 1958 Wes Prieb, a newspaper reporter, urged Howe Sound Mining Company to sell the property, but the $100,000 asking price was too high, and the village remained unsold. However, two years later Prieb again wrote the Mining Company asking them to consider letting the Lutheran Bible Institute (LBI) in Seattle use the property.
In a generous response the Mining Company offered to gift the entire village to LBI. But LBI realized that taking over the village was far beyond their financial capacity. However, they encouraged other Lutheran organizations to consider accepting the once-in-a-lifetime offer and a deal was made as several national Lutheran entities came together, accepted the gift, and transformed the village into a viable educational and worship retreat for people of all faiths and ages.
It was no easy task to restore and bring the village to a new life, but through the concerted efforts of a whole host of Lutheran denominations, organizations, and literally hundreds of volunteers, it happened.
With the basic restoration completed, the Village Retreat Center became operational in 1962. A year later, the Rev. Carroll Hinderlie, and his wife, Mary, were selected to serve as full-time directors to develop and lead the retreat. For 14 years from 1963-1977, they fashioned an outstanding retreat, and as one faithful supporter said, “They were the prime shapers of the soul of Holden Village.”
Holden Village is a very special place like no other. It is truly a place where all people who come there are physically surrounded by magnificent mountains – a perfect place for a-life-inspiring-spiritual-mountaintop experience.
In the 1970s my wife, Donna, and I visited Holden Village and came away rejoicing. When Donna passed away, I remarried and yearned to return to Holden Village with my wife, Myrna, so that she too could experience Holden Village.
However, I feared that the village experience as I remembered would be changed and not the same. Thankfully though, my fears were unfounded and the following Holden Village Parts II and III stories of my second visit to Holden is a joy for me to have experienced and to tell.