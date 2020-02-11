Waves gently slapped against the Lady of the Lake as it moved slowly away from the Chelan dock. Captain Iverson’s soft voice announced “Good Morning. Welcome aboard. We have great weather today, and I’ll have you to Holden Village in time for lunch. Our cruise will be a four-hour, 50-mile ride up Lake Chelan, and we will be docking at Lucerne, the gateway to the Village. But for now, enjoy the scenic beauty as we cruise into Washington’s wonderful Cascade Mountains.”
Soon, the drabness of the high desert valley was left behind as we approached the lower Cascades. The lake was calm and for the next few miles Myrna and I sat in awed stillness on the forward deck as the lake narrowed further and the mountains grew to towering pinnacles. Silently though, I wondered if Holden had changed. It was 20 years since I had been a guest at the Village with my first wife. To us, at that time, it was a most special place – a mountain-top experience. I could only hope that it had retained its charm and that Myrna, too, would be caught up in its magical spell. The view was breathtaking as the Lady glided smoothly up the lake. Myrna and I basked in the sun’s reflection, held hands, and silently enjoyed being alive on that perfect day.
The spell was broken when the Captain announced, “Around this next mountain we should be able to see Holden’s dock at Lucerne Landing. When the Lady of the Lake was secured, our genial Captain Iverson announced, “Holden guests please board bus No. 1 and your luggage will be on bus No. 2.”
We boarded the old, retired school bus, which was well along into its second life. Our driver was all smiles and smartly outfitted in worn but clean tan Banana Republic shorts and shirt. She said, “Hi! I’m Jen. A big Holden welcome to all of you. We have a slow, grinding, ten-mile ride up to the Village. It will be a little bumpy and maybe scary to some of you, but I have never lost any passengers yet.” Again, with a cute smile and a twinkle in her eye she said, “It’s really a magnificent ride, and I promise to get you there safe and sound. Let’s go!”
Jen closed the bus door and concentrated on coaxing the gears into action. Away we went into the dense forest, and for the first 1,500 winding yards, the blacktopped road was in good condition and the scenery reminded us of the Mississippi/McGregor area. But then we bounced onto a much narrower graveled trail; and as we climbed higher, the switchbacks began. Back and forth, the rattling bus carried us upwards. As the turns became tighter, the bus’s wheels rolled terrifyingly close to the drop offs and many passengers, Myrna included, were experiencing white knuckle fear. Jen stole a quick look in the rear view mirror and could see some passengers were frightened. However, when the most difficult portion of the ascent was behind us, Jen turned her head, and with a reassuring smile said, “the worst is over.”
A short while later, the bus was back on smooth black top; and when we rounded the final curve, we were speechless as the bus coasted into the center of Holden Village. To the north, quaint Swiss-type chalets were stair-stepped up the steep slope of Sunset Mountain. Large, immaculate, red-cedar lodges were tucked here and there in the evergreen forest just below the Chalets. To the south, several neat activity buildings flanked the huge central assembly building. It was a picture-perfect setting, and there was more. Swift flowing Railroad Creek, which paralleled the Village road, plunged over boulders on its downward race to Lake Chelan. Further south of the Village and halfway to the peak of Copper Mountain was a plateau of tailings roughly the size of ten football fields. Above the tailings of the bygone copper mine, the skeletal remains of mining structures stood mute as a constant reminder of the glory days of yesteryear. One can only imagine the thoughts of the miners of old as they gazed down from their lofty stage and sighted the picture postcard chalets which were home to supervisors and the lodges which housed the workers. Behind and flanking each side of Copper Mountain were majestic Dumbbell and Buckskin Mountains.
“What a fantastic place!” Myrna said, “I have never seen anything like this.”
With moist eyes, I choked a response. “I’m happy we came.”
Suddenly our thoughts were interrupted by singing and clapping of hands as a throng of Holden’s faculty, staff and guests formed a circle around our bus. Eagerly they reached up to our open windows, shook our hands, and shouted, “Welcome to Holden!”