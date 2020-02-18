At the Village everyone on the bus was greeted personally with a touch on the arm and a warm hug. Myrna’s and my personal greeters were Jim and Helen Anderson.
Jim said, “It’s great to have you here.” Helen chimed in and said, “I’m sure you’ll love it here.”
Jim took my arm and said, “It’s lunch time, and you can sit with us in the mess hall.”
Seating was eight to a table. Announcements and a meaningful table prayer were given. Food was served family style and was simple, but healthy and nourishing.
After lunch Jim and Helen gave us a tour of the Village including a peek at one of the chalets where a visiting faculty member and his family were living. They introduced us to the Village focal point – the Kiosk bulletin board where all the activities were posted. As always, guests were clustered around the Kiosk where ample bench seating made for friendly visiting while enjoying that second or third cup of coffee. Finally, our new found friends showed us to our room in Lodge No. 3 and said, “So long – see you later.”
Myrna and I fell into each other’s arms and said a prayer of thanks for bringing us to Holden. After unpacking, we returned to the Kiosk and reviewed the activities available for the rest of the day and what was on tap for tomorrow. It was difficult to make a choice.
There was a tantalizing variety of hikes in the surrounding Wenattchee National Forest: a wildflower hike, a hike up to the mine, a day-long hike to Holden Lake, a three-day hike to the northern reaches of the Cascades, and many more opportunities for the avid outdoorsman. For crafts, we could choose pottery making, photography, ceramics, gem grinding and polishing, and even kite making – to name a few.
Several informal lectures and casual discussion groups were led by renowned faculty members who came to Holden from all parts of the country. Some of the topics for discussion included religious philosophy; bible study; social concerns; and science subjects such as geology, earthquakes, volcanoes, and tornadoes.
For our first choice, we attended a lecture that addressed the environmental protections that had been implemented during the last ten years at Holden and what was being planned for the future. It was heartening to know that Holden was taking strong positive measures to keep it pristine for future generations.
After supper, Vesper service was held in the huge assembly building. Originally, the building served as the recreational center for the miners. It provided them with some of the amenities of the outside world: a basketball court, which doubled as a church, a stage for plays and movies, and in the basement a bowling alley and barroom.
Vesper service was the high point of the entire day and while attendance was optional as with any of the activities, the whole village was there. It was a time for praise and singing. It was a time for Scripture and Word. It was a time for togetherness and fellowship. It was a time of celebration and inspiration where in one spirit we climbed the mountaintop of Worshiping God.
After vespers, Myrna and I joined the rest of the residents and made our way outside to the ice cream parlor. The lineup to the entrance at the top of the stairs was long, and we found ourselves at the end of the line. The lady in charge of opening the parlor door addressed the waiting lined-up crowd and loudly said, “The Bible says that the last shall be first the first shall be last.”
Then looking way to the back of the line, pointed to Myrna and me, and beckoned us to come to the head of the line to be first for ice cream.
After our ice cream treat, while walking to our lodge, we were treated to yet another serendipity. There on the grassy clearing was a family of deer: a buck, doe, and two spindly fawns. They calmly looked us over and stood there as if to say, “What are you doing in my forest.”
In our room, we pulled on our bathing suits, climbed the slope to the outdoor Jacuzzi and stepped into the bubbly hot water. Looking down on the Village with its twinkling lights, it was as though we were in a fairy land. The swirling water was refreshing, and we languished in the luxury of its warmth and marveled at the majesty of Buckskin, Copper, and Dumbbell Mountains above us. They were silhouetted but dimly highlighted by the crescent moon and the accompaniment of stars shining high above their peaks. I reached for Myrna’s hand and softly said, “This is God’s world,” and with misty eyes, Myrna nodded.