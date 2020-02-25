Myrna said, “I’m going to take the garbage to the curb tonight because it’s supposed to be bad weather in the morning.” We then argued back and forth as to who would take out the garbage.
Finally, I said very emphatically, “I’LL TAKE OUT THE GARBAGE!” Little did I know the journey those five words would take this 91-year old on.
We live in Eisenach Village, which is part of the Bartels Retirement Community, and on Dec. 10, 2019, after returning home at 6:15 p.m. from the Klubhaus Christmas Dinner Party hosted by Bartels, I took our garbage container from the garage while Myrna stood in our sunroom watching for me to return safely from the curb. However, a few steps from the garage, I slipped on a small patch of ice on the sloped driveway and fell head first on to the cement.
As I laid there, I yelled “HELP!” and fortunately Alice Bidne was returning home from the Klubhaus and heard me at the same time Myrna saw me fall. With her and Myrna’s help I somehow managed to get up and make it into our house.
Inside, I sat down and Myrna saw that I was bleeding heavily from the top of my head. Myrna walked me to the car and drove me to the Waverly Health Center Emergency Room. I got out of the car and walked into the hospital. The doctor ordered several X-rays to be taken. I was informed that I had a front and back fracture of my C-3 cervical spine. I was fitted with a temporary neck collar and taken immediately by ambulance to Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
It was a jarring ride to Mayo. I arrived at midnight, more X-rays were taken, and I was then admitted to Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s Campus. I was outfitted with a stabilizing collar, while the doctors decided whether to treat my fracture with surgery or to keep my neck immobilized by the collar.
On Friday, they chose to let the fractures heal while immobilized, released me, and made an appointment for me to come back in six weeks for X-rays. Cousin Larry Betts drove Myrna and me back to Waverly and directly to Bartels Skilled Nursing Unit where arrangements for a room for me had been made.
We love living in Eisenach Village, where the residents and everyone connected to the Village are truly a family of friends and people go out of their way to help and care for each other. I sleep in my recliner and the hospital bed was about to do me in even more so than my neck collar.
Friday morning before we left Rochester, Myrna called Bartels and asked them to get my lift-chair recliner from our house and take it to my room at Bartels. The chair was all set up and waiting for me when we arrive. Hooray! God bless the maintenance people at Bartels as this service is priceless.
For 49 days I remained at Bartels Skilled Nursing where I was well cared for in many ways including two weeks of physical therapy. On Monday, Jan. 27, Larry Betts drove Myrna and me to St. Mary’s where X-rays of my neck were taken revealing that my C-3 was in alignment and that I was healing nicely.
I was released with instructions on how to wean myself away from the neck collar over the next eight weeks. Each week I will remove the brace for a longer period of time to let my neck muscles get used to not being restricted.
I doubted that I would be able to get into Myrna’s Lincoln Town Car, so on Feb. 1, Lee and Pam Hinrichs drove me home to Eisenach Village in their high profile pick-up. Once again the Bartel’s maintenance crew took my lift chair back to my home.
During my stay at Bartels, the TV was a good companion, but many people who visited me were the highlight of each day. So to all who visited me I want to say “Thank you.” And also another big “Thank you” to those who brought plants, baked goodies, and to those who prayed for my recovery.
Next week Myrna and I will share some thoughts, observations, and feelings during my recovery period.