Myrna and I tend to have a positive attitude. We try to find the silver lining whenever life throws us a curveball.
We always have the option of “If I am going to pray, I can’t worry, and if I’m going to worry, I can’t pray.”
Even though it is not always easy, we choose to pray and try our hardest not to worry. We leave ourselves in the Lord’s hands to guide us where He wants us to go. And did He ever guide us on the night of Dec. 10, when I fell and fractured the C-3 vertebrae in my neck.
First of all, the timing had to be just right for Alice Bidne to be walking past our driveway at the exact time I fell. She heard me yell at the same time Myrna saw me fall. God knew that Myrna would need help, so He sent Alice.
To follow medical protocol, Myrna should have immediately called for an ambulance. Instead she and Alice got me up and walked me to the house. However, in hindsight, if Myrna had called for an ambulance and I had to lay on the cold, frozen, icy driveway for 20-25 minutes, that might have done this 91-year old in. With all the moving around I did, it is a miracle that I am not paralyzed.
If you look for them, guidance and assurances are all around us. This is a paraphrase of Myrna’s devotion from “Daily Guidepost” for Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, which we felt was God’s way of speaking directly to us.
“How instantly joy can turn to despair. One second we can have everything, and the next lose it all. Myrna and I have always known this, but my close call had just made it vivid. We believe that God protected me today and prevented paralysis. God used what could have been a tragedy, for good, which is a lesson of gratitude for every minute we have, reinforcing that we should never take anything for granted.”
Because of my vertigo issues, which seems to be triggered with bright lights and looking out at a vast expanse, I spent most of my time in my room with the shades pulled and the door shut. The time seemed to pass fairly quickly.
My days were spent getting cared for by the excellent staff, watching television, doing physical therapy, and talking to visitors. Each morning I wondered what the day would bring: how much progress would I make in my healing; and who would visit today. One day a very unexpected visitor came into my room.
I love it’s-a-small-world and God-wink stories. I taught math/science at Gladbrook High School during the 1950-51 school year. One of my former students, Junior Diercks, was also a patient in the Skilled Nursing Unit at Bartels. He saw my name on the door and came in for a visit. We had a great time reminiscing about “the good old days” – this 85-year-old former student and his 91-year-old former teacher.
Looking back, Myrna and I are grateful for many things: we live in Eisenach Village and are part of the Bartels Retirement Community; we have wonderful medical facilities in Waverly and the surrounding area; we are close to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota; and we have a strong Christian faith.
Most importantly we are thankful for the many friends and relatives who surround us with their love, support, and prayers. “I am one lucky guy!”