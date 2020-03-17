Shortly before noon on a balmy, Indian summer, mid-November day, I was mowing my lawn for one last time before winter weather set in. I was half-way through mowing the front yard when a mud-splattered, beat-up van careened around a corner onto Charles Street and screeched to a stop in Avon Wright’s driveway directly across from my house.
Big Dave Kuester climbed out from behind the wheel, and his three buddies, Avon Wright, Don Scholle, and Rex Stowe piled out of the other doors. All four were outfitted in hunting clothes: hats and boots – obviously returning from a Saturday morning pheasant hunt with the hunting season already into its second week. I stopped mowing long enough to see them back-slapping each other, laughing their heads off as they made their way through the garage to the back yard patio, and I thought, “It sure sounds like they got some pheasants, and on further thought, “They’re lucky – not very many pheasants this year.”
Back behind my mower crisscrossing the front yard, I kept hearing a ruckus coming from across the street. It was loud enough for me to hear it above the roar of my mower. When I finished mowing, I looked at my watch, saw it was high noon, and decided to stroll across the street and join my hunter friends.
I noticed they were already on their second can of Budweiser, and Avon was getting coals going in his Weber grill for brats. But it was their non-stop hootin’ and hollerin’ that had me thinking, “What the Sam Hill is going on.”
When Avon had the coals going, he popped a Bud for me, and took me over to a wooden bench, where three pheasants were all laid out ready to be cleaned. “Wow,” I said, “You guys did all right,” and again the hootin’ and hollerin’ erupted louder than ever. Avon put a hand on my shoulder, and with a devilish grin said, “You won’t believe this – but ‘ol Dave got all three of ‘em.”
“Good going,” I said to Dave, saluting him with my beer can, and again they hooted and hollered as the three hunters crowded around Dave and me to explain what happened. The four of them were out in the cornfield at 8:00 A.M. sharp to start hunting as soon as it was legal. All morning long they walked the fields for miles and never once scared up a pheasant. After three hours of coming up empty handed, they gave it up, put their guns in the van, and headed home.
But they had only gone a quarter of a mile when Dave quickly stopped and quietly eased out of the van with his shot gun, and got off just one shot. He leaned his gun against the van, scrambled down the ditch, and came back up nonchalantly clutching three big roosters. What are the chances of that – three roosters with one shot!
Eventually, the beer and brats ran out, but the hootin’ and hollerin’ never stopped that Saturday afternoon.